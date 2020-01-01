Introducing Chemistry News by C&EN C&EN’s redesigned mobile app for iOS and Android devices

Chemistry News by C&EN delivers daily chemistry news and weekly issues of our magazine optimized for your mobile device. The app is available exclusively to members of the American Chemical Society. Keep your ACS membership up to date to read your chemistry news anytime, anywhere, online or off. Install the app today and log in with your ACS ID and password.

With the app, you can:

Access latest news and weekly issues from C&EN

Read downloaded articles offline

Search your favorite chemistry topics

Bookmark a story and read it later

Share stories with your networks via email, text, and social

To get unlimited access to the app and everything else C&EN has to offer, join ACS today.

Need support?

Answers to frequently asked questions are available here. For questions on the status of your ACS membership or C&EN subscription, contact service@acs.org. For all other app questions, contact us at cenfeedback@acs.org.