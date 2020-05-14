Advertisement

CHEMISTRY IN PICTURES

Showcasing the beauty of chemistry, chemical engineering, and related sciences. Read more about C&EN's Chemistry in Pictures and how you can contribute.

Blue bananas

May 14, 2020
Making ceramics in a flash

May 13, 2020

Careful coiling

May 12, 2020
When whiskey runs dry

May 5, 2020
Glow from home

May 1, 2020
Green flow

April 24, 2020
Drop & Run

April 22, 2020
Cascade of chemiluminescence

April 16, 2020
Somewhere over the rainbow

April 14, 2020
Milky Way malady

April 7, 2020
Behind the scorpion’s glow

April 3, 2020
Giant glassware

March 31, 2020
Dye-chromatic

March 26, 2020
A copper-acetone lantern

March 24, 2020
Double detection

March 18, 2020
Be still, my giant rotovap

March 13, 2020
Big swirl

March 13, 2020
Baby Yodamine B

March 10, 2020
C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures goes meta

Our collection of chemistry photos will help train an algorithm to recognize lab materials, vessels, and processes
March 9, 2020
Silver whiskers

March 5, 2020
Crystals from outer space

March 3, 2020
Tinsel town

February 26, 2020
BODIPY on fire

February 20, 2020
Vapor diffusion

February 18, 2020
Our hearts go out to you this Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2020
Violets are blue, and roses are black

February 11, 2020
The bonds of academic mentorship

January 30, 2020
Hard-fought crystals

January 27, 2020
These are the same material

January 23, 2020
Turning blue

January 17, 2020
Orange organelles

January 14, 2020
Bottle chemistry

January 10, 2020
Stretchy structural color

January 7, 2020
The inner life of cells

January 6, 2020
Dandelions and darkness

December 31, 2019
Nano plum tree

December 17, 2019
Solid-state sand art

December 16, 2019
Jingle cells

December 5, 2019
Mixing mix-up

December 3, 2019
Aurora

November 27, 2019
Seeing inside a living brain

November 21, 2019
Droplets within a droplet

November 19, 2019
Mount Bodipy

November 13, 2019
Science nonfiction

November 8, 2019
Supersized crystals

November 7, 2019
A spooky separation

October 29, 2019
Seeing spots

October 29, 2019
True Blood

October 24, 2019
Look, don’t touch

October 23, 2019
Rainbow deposition

October 16, 2019
Cloud of quinine

October 15, 2019
These colors do run

October 8, 2019
Why so blue?

October 8, 2019
Pipe dream

October 3, 2019
Well plated

October 2, 2019
The Universe in Your Hands

September 26, 2019
Strong as silk

September 24, 2019
What's in your ink

September 18, 2019
Dyes divided

September 18, 2019
Pore strip

September 11, 2019
A little light drawing

September 5, 2019
Carpet of nanoflowers

September 3, 2019
Aloe falsa

August 29, 2019
Laser activated

August 27, 2019
Organic kryptonite

August 20, 2019
Crude fluorescence

August 9, 2019
See the vial for the trees

August 7, 2019
Chemistry in Pictures Water Photo Contest winners

August 3, 2019
Bubbling catalyst

August 1, 2019
Lightning in a bottle

July 30, 2019
Bar fight

July 25, 2019
Forgetfulness is a virtue

July 23, 2019
Diazo rainbow

July 18, 2019
Eating through iron

July 17, 2019
Nano succulent

July 11, 2019
Hang on there

July 9, 2019
Embedded ice﻿

July 5, 2019
Freeze-thaw

July 2, 2019
Water from thin air

June 27, 2019
Wax on, water off

June 25, 2019
Blue death

June 20, 2019
Watching ice crystallize

June 18, 2019
Structure refinement <i>in fructo</i>﻿

June 11, 2019
Where’d I put that photocatalyst?

June 6, 2019
Chilly crystals

May 30, 2019
Fire in ice

May 28, 2019
Liquid metal ferrofluid﻿

May 21, 2019
The impervious inchworm

May 17, 2019
Polymer Tesseract

May 15, 2019
Crème brûlée blooms

May 10, 2019
Layer cake

May 8, 2019
An explosive contaminant

May 3, 2019
ZIF POW BANG

April 30, 2019
No strings attached

April 29, 2019
When your flask looks more like a petri dish

April 23, 2019
ChemBeads

April 18, 2019
Winter is coming

April 16, 2019
pH is pretty﻿

April 9, 2019
Rainbow in the rock

April 4, 2019
Black sunburst

April 2, 2019
#Twinning

March 29, 2019
All hail halides

March 27, 2019
Tiny periodic table

March 21, 2019
Shape ID

March 19, 2019
Almost weightless

March 14, 2019
Dancing droplets﻿

March 12, 2019
Birthday confetti

March 7, 2019
Industrial art

March 5, 2019
Lycurgus cup

February 28, 2019
Crystal contest 2018

February 26, 2019
Gigantic geochemistry﻿

February 21, 2019
Fluorescence unmasked

February 19, 2019
Crystal dahlia

February 14, 2019
C’est magnifique!

February 12, 2019
Cotton ball flames

February 7, 2019
Chemical shoes

February 5, 2019
Stacking liquids

January 31, 2019
Eternal flame

January 29, 2019
Crystal clear

January 22, 2019
Dat Schlenk line﻿

January 17, 2019
Orange potion

January 15, 2019
Bronze aged

January 10, 2019
Golden touch

January 9, 2019
O chemistree 2018﻿

January 7, 2019
Quantum chemistree﻿

January 6, 2019
True colors

January 2, 2019
Stars of the scorpionate

December 20, 2018
Not-so-simple syrup

December 18, 2018
Crystal fan art

December 13, 2018
Nanoflowers in bloom

December 12, 2018
Shining better together

December 4, 2018
Panning for gold

November 28, 2018
Brain in a dish

November 21, 2018
Jack-o’-ligand

November 15, 2018
Metal slug

November 13, 2018
Mirror ball

November 8, 2018
Crystal labyrinth

November 7, 2018
Pappardelle Bolognese

November 2, 2018
As above, so below

October 30, 2018
Plastic munchers

October 26, 2018
An alchemist’s garden

October 23, 2018
Let there be light

October 15, 2018
Lab in a box

October 10, 2018
Hot and cold chemistry

October 3, 2018
Eye of Sauron

September 27, 2018
Ye olde centrifuge

September 25, 2018
Crystalline dream

September 20, 2018
Psychedelic spirits

September 18, 2018
Synthetic springtail﻿

September 15, 2018
Homer’s donut

September 14, 2018
Nanoparticles get a lift

September 6, 2018
Golden bouquet

September 5, 2018
Like cracking a book

September 4, 2018
Aurora borealis

August 29, 2018
Four-sided molecule, four-sided crystals

August 22, 2018
Crystal rain

August 17, 2018
Crystal light bulb﻿

August 14, 2018
What lies beneath

August 10, 2018
ShanghaiTech Exhibit﻿

August 2, 2018
Drop test﻿

July 31, 2018
Forming good habits

July 26, 2018
Flag column chromatography

July 25, 2018
Tiny house

July 19, 2018
Ruthenium rubies

July 17, 2018
Plastic snack

July 10, 2018
Scorched worlds

July 9, 2018
Simulating cancer

July 5, 2018
Heady henna

June 29, 2018
Enchanted rose

June 27, 2018
Twisted crystals﻿

June 21, 2018
All that glitters isn’t gold﻿

June 19, 2018
Fireworks in a flask

June 13, 2018
Raise a glass to fluorescence

June 12, 2018
Letting sparks fly

June 7, 2018
Lapus lattice

June 5, 2018
Call of Cthulhu

June 1, 2018
‘Dusty peacock’﻿

May 30, 2018
Water it down, turn it up

May 24, 2018
Faux ice floes

May 23, 2018
Inorganic parrot

May 21, 2018
Sun-kissed rotovaps﻿

May 10, 2018
I ❤ chromatography﻿

May 9, 2018
Fluorescence﻿

May 3, 2018
One fish, two fish, red fish …﻿

May 3, 2018
A melting liquid﻿

May 3, 2018
Turns out you can rush art﻿

May 3, 2018
Frozen﻿

May 3, 2018
Enlightened suspension﻿

May 3, 2018
Crystals in bloom﻿

May 3, 2018
in the mix﻿

May 3, 2018
‘Crystal Landscape’﻿

May 3, 2018
Colorful chromium

May 3, 2018
The search is on

May 3, 2018
Totally tubular

April 27, 2018
Chemical smile

April 25, 2018
Disco DOM

April 19, 2018
Nice threads

April 12, 2018
A complicated way to make salt

April 10, 2018
Tornado in a flask

April 5, 2018
Crystal sisters

April 4, 2018