Advancement in LC-MS to address DMPK challenges for novel modalities (Rescheduled) Novel synthetic drug modalities, like macrocyclic peptides, GLP-1 receptor agonist and proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs®) are rapidly emerging as novel drug modalities for challenging therapeutic targets. Although synthetic in nature, these modalities fall outside Lipinski's rule of five, thus posing additional ADME challenges, requiring novel approaches for successful lead optimization programs. Recent advancement in Liquid Chromatography High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (LC-HRMS) technology have proven successful in increasing throughput for DMPK assays, as well as confidently identifying metabolic soft spots. This webinar will showcase a novel approach developed by Merck & Co. on using the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer to increased throughput of combined stability testing and metabolite identification, enabling sample multiplexing to speed up the development of macrocyclic peptide drugs. Additionally, the benefit of intelligently acquired MSn fragmentation on the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Ascend BioPharma Tribrid™ mass spectrometer for confident PROTACs® metabolite soft spot identification edition will be presented. Recent advancement in liquid chromatography mass spectrometry to address DMPK challenges for compounds beyond Lipinski's "rule of five", Strategies to increase throughput in the development of macrocyclic peptide drugs DMPK assays, Benefits of multi-stage fragmentation techniques for confident PROTAC® metabolic soft spot identification DMPK scientists working on peptide/cyclic peptide, PROTACs® and undruggable targets, Researchers interested in strategies to improve ADME/DMPK properties of cyclic peptides and PROTACs®, DMPK scientist interested novel LC-MS approach to speed DMPK assays

Best Practice for LDIR Analysis of Microplastics: A Case Study from the Japan Trench

Two Sessions Microplastic pollution is emerging as a critical environmental issue, and studies have found its presence in the highest mountains and deepest seas. To better understand the spread and impact of microplastics, reliable and accurate analysis is required, from sample collection to preparation and, finally, analysis and reporting.



Our speaker, Dr. Shuhei Tanaka, will explore the following topics while using a recent study of samples collected from the 8km deep Japan Trench:

Optimizing sample preparation in sediments using hydrogen peroxide digestions and density separation techniques.

How to conduct recovery testing as a means of improving accuracy

Optimizing sample preparation in sediments using hydrogen peroxide digestions and density separation techniques. How to conduct recovery testing as a means of improving accuracy Using complimentary techniques such as Pyrolysis coupled with GC/MS for analysis of nanoplastics Optimizing sample preparation, Suitability of LDIR for Microplastics analysis, Complimentary techniques for nano plastics analysis Laboratory managers, Microplastics researchers, Principal investigators, Post Doctoral researchers, Microplastics analysts from commercial, QA, or research labs

Two Sessions Brought to you by Register Now

HPLC Method Development: From Beginner to Expert, Part 2 Method Development 102 will review and expand upon some of the 101 fundamentals as we cover advanced topics such as how to best transfer a method from one column dimension to another. We will explore reasons for why some methods are quite difficult to transfer to a different HPLC system. In addition, we will look at gradient method development and how to efficiently use a scouting gradient to quickly develop a good HPLC method. Understand the basics of method development, Save time by starting with the best method, Avoid wasting sample by choosing the proper column chemistry New Chromatographers, Life science researchers, Pharm/Biopharm researchers

HPLC Method Development: From Beginner to Expert, Part 1 In Method Development 101, we will cover such fundamentals as partitioning, retention factor, selectivity, and resolution. After a quick review of these basics, we seek to better understand the resolution equation and what it tells us about establishing or changing method conditions. We will also discuss how the physical/chemical properties of our analytes impact our choice of column chemistries. Understand the basics of method development, Save time by starting with the best method, Avoid wasting sample by choosing the proper column chemistry New Chromatographers, Life science researchers, Pharm/Biopharm researchers

In-field Identification of Low-Quality Medicines using Handheld Raman The global pharmaceutical market's growth has led to an alarming increase in substandard and falsified (SF) medicines, posing significant risks to public health. These dangerous products compromise patient safety and treatment efficacy, particularly in critical areas, such as antimalarials and antibiotics. Rapid, accurate detection methods are essential to combat this growing threat and ensure medication integrity across various settings, from pharmacies to field inspections. In this webinar, Drs. Basant Giri (Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences) and Toni Barstis (Saint Mary's College) will share insights about their collaboration in Nepal where there were 346 drug recalls during the period from 2010 through 2020, with approximately 75% of those being substandard or falsified. Giri and Barstis are using novel paper-based devices and a handheld Raman spectrometer for field-expedient testing and more advanced method development. They will demonstrate how these tools can work together to improve the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and the safety of consumer products. Adam Hopkins, Spectroscopy Product Manager from Metrohm USA, will briefly discuss the unique features of the MIRA handheld Raman analyzer that make it ideal for this critical work Insight into the sacle of the SF medicine problem: Information crucial for audience to understand the scope of the issue and its potential impact on their operations and reputation, The underlying science behind field-expedient testing methods: Knowledge is relevant for QA teams and forensic chemists who need to implement or improve field-testing protocols, Discover a practical example of how to apply Raman in a real-world setting: Benefits those involved with global supply chain management and international quality assurance efforts, Technological advancements in handheld Raman: Helps decision-makers considering investments in new quality control equipment VPs and Chiefs of Product Quality, Quality assurance and management team members and leads, Supply chain managers, Forensic chemists and scientists, Anyone involved in or curious about pharmacovigilance activities

Smart and Actionable: Spectroscopy PAT-Supported Process Operations In an effort to build smarter factories, many industry leaders have started moving the point-of-analysis from the laboratory to process. Clearly actionable data generated by Process Analytical Technology (PAT) makes this paradigm shift possible. PAT not only enhances Predictive Maintenance (PdM) by detecting issues early and minimizing downtime, it also supports Statistical Process Control (SPC) through real-time monitoring and optimization, and improves Quality by Design (QbD) with better process understanding and risk management. In this webinar, Chad Shade, Global PAT Team Leader, will share how Albemarle Corporation approached the implementation of Spectroscopy PAT to obtain smarter process operations and what you can do to help drive a mindset change in your business. Elena Hagemann, Product Manager for Process Spectroscopy, will introduce the newest spectroscopy technologies for real-time, non-destructive analysis that further support sustainability initiatives. Staying Competitive: Attendees will gain knowledge that can give them an edge over competitors who may not be leveraging these advanced technologies., Enhanced Process Understanding: Attendees will learn how Spectroscopy PAT can be applied to optimize processes, ensuring better quality and efficiency., Managing Expectations: Attendees will discover practical tips on fostering a culture shift within their organization to embrace advanced Spectroscopy PAT solutions., Actionable Strategies: Attendees will learn the steps and considerations to successfully implement Spectroscopy PAT for enhanced process operations., Innovation: Attendees will explore the latest spectroscopy technologies that enable real-time, non-destructive analysis and support sustainability initiatives. Production manager / Operational manager/ Plant manager, Process engineers, Product development scientists, Quality control specialists

Integrating Ion Chromatography in a Chemical Manufacturing Environment Ion chromatography is a versatile and widely applicable technique for ion analysis, making it indispensable in chemical manufacturing settings. By addressing unique analytical challenges, it plays a crucial role in ensuring robust process and quality control. In this webinar, we’ll hear from David Miyamoto, lab technical manager at Kuehne Company and Kuehne Lab Services, on how he incorporated IC into his analytical workflow. David will discuss where to start with determining IC as the right tool, how it can replace more tedious methods, and what you’ll need to get started. He’ll provide insight into the thought process behind IC method development, while also discussing specific IC application examples from the chlor-alkali industry, including challenges he faced such as complex sample matrices, and how he overcame them.

Following David’s discussion, Linx Waclaski, IC Product Manager at Metrohm USA, will provide further background on the theory and inner workings of an ion chromatograph, including options for further streamlining your analyses.

Take part in our live Q&A after the presentation to get your specific questions answered by our experts.

Analysts, technicians, chemists who want to learn how IC can be incorporated into a chemical manufacturing setting, Quality lab managers considering implementing IC into their lab

Analysis of Semiconductors through UV-Visible Techniques: Band Gap Studies Semiconducting materials are widely studied for use in solar energy and photocatalytic applications, among other areas of interest. For applications which involve the use of light, it is important to understand the energy needed to promote electrons from the valence band to the conduction band. This band gap energy can often be on par with the energy of photons in the UV-Visible region. As such, UV-Visible spectroscopic techniques can be of use when assessing the band structure of semiconducting materials. Tauc plots, which are derived from the UV-Visible spectrum, provides the needed information to estimate the bandgap energy. In conjunction with computation and experimental results, the information gathered from the Tauc plot can aid in assessing the relative position of the valence and conduction bands. In this webinar, the use of UV-Visible reflectance and transmittance measurements for band gap analysis will be discussed in detail. Additionally, considerations needed when analyzing semiconducting samples with these methods with be outlined. Gain knowledge about the theory and application of Tauc plot analyses for both reflectance and transmittance measurements.﻿, Learn what sample properties and environmental factors can influence the measured spectra of a semiconducting sample., Understand the considerations needed to perform accurate UV-Visible measurements of films or colloidal solutions. Research Scientist, Materials Scientist/Engineer, Semiconductor Engineer

Taking Experimentation Digital: Materials Innovation using Atomistic Simulation and Machine Learning At-Scale Our world is evolving rapidly, and with it comes a wide range of challenges, including the need for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, advanced electronic devices, and durable, lightweight materials for transportation, aerospace, and construction. Traditional methods for materials discovery or selection are no longer viable for keeping pace with demands. In this talk, we will introduce a modern approach to materials R&D using a digital chemistry platform for in silico analysis, optimization and discovery. The platform enables materials design at-scale across a wide range of applications, including organic electronics, catalysis, energy capture and storage, polymeric materials, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical formulation and delivery, and thin film processing.

By combining both physics-based modeling approaches (e.g. DFT, molecular dynamics, coarse-graining) and machine learning, researchers can easily incorporate in silico methods into their day-to-day workflows to expedite R&D timelines. Moreover, automated solutions enable scaling from simple molecular property predictions on a local device to high-throughput calculations on the cloud.

We will present real-world case studies that were performed by both experienced modelers as well as novice experimentalists who are new to digital chemistry approaches.

Learn to leverage data from physics-based simulations and machine learning to accelerate materials R&D, Hear practical case studies and customer stories across materials industries including organic electronics, catalysis, energy capture and storage, polymeric materials, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical formulation and delivery, and thin film process, Identify key areas in your R&D where physics-based simulation and machine learning can provide value R&D Leaders (VP of R&D, Director of R&D) interested in accelerating R&D timeline, Innovation Managers, Digitization Managers, Synthetic Chemists, Materials Scientists, Chemical Engineers, Materials Research Engineers, Computational Chemists, Computational Materials Scientists

Improve Your Pharmaceutical Workflows with Innovative UV-Vis Spectroscopy UV-Vis spectroscopy is a mature technology used to analyze, characterize, and quantify pharmaceutical and biological samples such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, DNA/RNA, and proteins for many decades. The use of UV-Vis has been limited by the workflow needed to make these measurements efficiently. Recent advances in UV-Vis spectroscopy focus on enhancing lab productivity, offering ease of use, and providing multiple accessories designed specifically for application needs. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical materials have become more sophisticated in life science research and the technology used for analysis should evolve too. This webinar will highlight the new Agilent Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis spectrophotometer and its capabilities in improving workflows in the pharmaceutical industry. Use of the double beam Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis spectrophotometer for analyzing liquid and solid samples, See how wide linear dynamic range allows direct measurement of highly absorbing samples, minimizing sample prep time and increasing efficiency and accuracy., Use of a variable pathlength cell holder to measure impurities in ethanol as outlined in pharmacopeias (UPS, EP, and JP), Use of a solid sample accessory kit to determine spectral transmission measurements of plastic pharmaceutical containers in accordance with USP <671>. Pharma/biopharma QA/QC laboratory analysts and laboratory managers, Chemical and Energy laboratory analysis and laboratory managers, Academia, Scientist and post-graduates

Beyond Ion Exchange: Advancing Wastewater Treatment in Metal Finishing The metal-finishing industry faces the ongoing challenge of managing wastewater effectively, especially when treating dissolved metals such as copper and hexavalent chromium. These metals pose significant environmental risks and introduce compliance and financial challenges. Traditional ion exchange and chemical precipitation methods exhibit limitations in selectively targeting specific metals and rely on hazardous chemical handling and secondary waste product treatment. Both methods have limited effectiveness with increased metal concentrations, competing ions' presence, and dissolved solids' overall concentration. Join James Landon, Chief Technology Officer at ElectraMet, as he introduces an innovative solution to conventional dissolved metal approaches, employing an electrochemical process to efficiently remove or convert dissolved metals. Beyond treatment, both sustainability and operational optimization hinge on real-time data. Learn how online Process Analyzer Technology (PAT) can revolutionize wastewater management, offering precise, real-time monitoring and analysis. Understand how the innovative electrochemical process overcomes challenges in metal finishing., Learn how real-time monitoring and analysis can optimize the wastewater treatment process, Learn how integrating electrochemical processes with PAT can transform wastewater into revenue Process Engineers looking to optimize wastewater treatment processes or who are looking to implement PAT in their metal finishing lines, Sustainability and Operations Managers tasked with implementing eco-friendly practices within their organizations and overseeing the day-to-day operations of metal finishing lines, Environmental Compliance Officers tasked with ensuring their facilities meet regulatory standards for wastewater, Wastewater Treatment Consultants advising on wastewater management strategies

Standardizing environmental microplastics measurement for compliance monitoring: A case study of the California program Increasing interest in microplastics in the environment has resulted in how microplastics may be regulated in this arena. These initiatives may occur at various levels and by various organizations, from international (e.g., European Chemical Agency, ISO documents) to national and subnational (e.g., federal and state efforts in the U.S.). They all require standardization of monitoring methods. This presentation will provide an overview of the state of standardization, and challenges thereof, for microplastics measurement in the aquatic environment, from collection to extraction to quantification (e.g., by spectroscopic analysis). Particular emphasis is placed on efforts within the State of California, which is the first jurisdiction to require monitoring for microplastics. Progress towards standardized methods and testing requirements , What progress has been made in the development of standardized methodologies for microplastics in North America?, What are some of the key challenges that remain in the implementation of these?, How might these developments impact other areas and the potential for the implementation of regulations? Microplastics researchers, Microplastics analysts from commercial, QA, or research labs seeking to understand key challenges in Microplastics analysis., Those interested in the contamination of wastewater, seawater, freshwater, air, sediments, and food (such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and bottled water)

Mastering Potentiometric Titration through Effective Electrode Selection and Method Optimization Modern titration offers a simple, yet highly accurate method to ensure the quality and safety of many products we consume daily. While not a complicated technique, there are some subtleties that can ensure your titration results are accurate. Simple electrode care and optimization of basic titration parameters are crucial to helping you obtain results you can trust.



Mastering Potentiometric Titration through Effective Electrode Selection and Method Optimization Modern titration offers a simple, yet highly accurate method to ensure the quality and safety of many products we consume daily. While not a complicated technique, there are some subtleties that can ensure your titration results are accurate. Simple electrode care and optimization of basic titration parameters are crucial to helping you obtain results you can trust.

During this webinar, Sagar Irrinki, Quality Control Manager at Coastal Gulf & International, Inc. will share how his laboratory navigates executing these tests on various types of titration applications. and how to overcome challenges with helpful titration tips. Eduardo Simoes, Product Specialist for Titration at Metrohm USA, will provide guidance for electrode selection and best practices for electrode care and maintenance. Don't miss the live Q&A at the end to get all your questions answered by Sagar and Eduardo. Understand potentiometric electrode care and maintenance , Learn how to overcome titration challenges with useful tips, Receive simple guidelines to remove doubt from titration results , Learn how to select the appropriate electrode for your titration Anyone who wants to learn more about electrode care and maintenance, People interested in improving the consistency of their titration results, Anyone who needs a refresher on titration best practices, Chemists who want simple tips to improve confidence in titration analysis

Pushing the Frontiers of Mass Spectrometry To remain competitive against other technologies, mass spectrometry (MS) needs to rise to the challenge of unprecedented throughput with very deep analyses of very complex samples. With analysis time reduced to several minutes by fast liquid separations, confident identification and quantitation over many orders of dynamic range still requires a generational leap in the sequencing performance of MS. The Thermo Scientific™ Astral™ analyzer is a novel class of high-resolution accurate-mass analyzer that compliments the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ analyzer to provide high speed and sensitivity measurements. This webinar will explore the underlying technology of the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer and its' application to biomedical research. Rethink what is possible with a mass spectrometer including the analysis of 300 proteomics samples per day, measuring 5,000 proteins from a true single-cell, and collecting fragmentation data on over 90% of compounds