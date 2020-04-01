Advertisement

Office Hours

Because scientists never outgrow the need for mentoring: An advice column by Emory University associate professor of chemistry Jen Heemstra

Jen Heemstra on building your resilience

Jen Heemstra on building your resilience

C&EN advice columnist offers 4 tips on adapting to times of uncertainty
April 1, 2020
How international students can share their culture in the lab

How international students can share their culture in the lab

Creating more opportunities for dialogue is just the first step
March 11, 2020
Jen Heemstra on why it’s important to give and invite feedback

Jen Heemstra on why it’s important to give and invite feedback

Constructive criticism works best when it’s a 2-way street
January 28, 2020
Being outspoken about your accomplishments isn’t selfish; it’s smart

Being outspoken about your accomplishments isn’t selfish; it’s smart

Jen Heemstra on self-advocacy and how to go about it
January 7, 2020
Jen Heemstra on 3 things faculty can do to prevent bullying

Jen Heemstra on 3 things faculty can do to prevent bullying

Don’t shut your door and hide under your desk; you can help
December 1, 2019
Being bullied? Here’s what to do

Being bullied? Here’s what to do

Recognize what’s really going on, enlist support, and be kind to yourself
November 5, 2019
Jen Heemstra on the importance of relationships in science

Jen Heemstra on the importance of relationships in science

Your career is as much about the people as it is about the research
October 12, 2019
When is it time to leave a PhD program?

When is it time to leave a PhD program?

Getting a master’s degree is a decision, not a downgrade
August 6, 2019
How to create a supportive mental health environment in your lab

How to create a supportive mental health environment in your lab

Faculty can do these 3 things to help their students struggling with mental health issues
July 3, 2019
For grad students and postdocs, mental health begins with faculty

For grad students and postdocs, mental health begins with faculty

Want to solve the mental health crisis among grad students and postdocs? Start with faculty
June 4, 2019
How to combat impostor syndrome

How to combat impostor syndrome

Jen Heemstra on how to turn our negative thoughts into positive actions
May 8, 2019
Meet C&EN’s new advice columnist, Jen Heemstra

Meet C&EN’s new advice columnist, Jen Heemstra

Emory University chemistry professor and Twitter phenom will answer your questions in this new monthly advice column ﻿
March 25, 2019