Movers And Shakers

University of Michigan chemist Kerri Pratt and her team study climate-critical reactions with mass spectrometry
May 19, 2020
People are too complicated for one-size-fits-all communication, she says
April 14, 2020
Venerated in industrial fence-line communities, Wilma Subra covers the nation from New Iberia, Louisiana
January 17, 2020
The company is helping to bring 3-D printing from the design studio to the manufacturing floor
January 3, 2020
Charles River Laboratories is rapidly testing the safety of several N-of-1 therapies. More are on the way
December 12, 2019
CEO says the purchase of KMG was a first step to staying independent in a consolidating business
December 1, 2019
Byrnes uses her analytical chemistry background to make sure the peer review system is fair and open
November 24, 2019
Japanese researcher says his place outside the battery industry was key to a breakthrough in conceiving the battery’s anode
November 17, 2019
The entrepreneur explains how engineered bacteria can make indigo synthesis and dyeing more ecofriendly
November 10, 2019
The forensic scientist is cataloging lubricants as a way to identify sexual predators
October 20, 2019
Materials scientist Odile Madden leads a team studying how to stop degradation in museums
October 6, 2019
Having linked the ammunition to condor poisonings, Myra Finkelstein is now turning her attention to other toxic threats for birds
September 29, 2019
Former AkzoNobel business eyes billion-dollar acquisitions, expansions, and divestments
September 23, 2019
The Government Accountability Office aims to improve quality, timeliness of reports on emerging disruptive technologies
September 17, 2019
On Sept. 17, 1999, Jesse Gelsinger died after receiving an experimental gene therapy from James Wilson’s lab at the University of Pennsylvania. That tragedy waylaid Wilson’s career and almost shut down the whole field. Wilson and his team put their heads down and spent the next decade searching for safer gene therapies. Today, his lab’s $70 million annual budget and bevy of biotech partnerships are fueling the gene therapy explosion.
The resurgence was never a sure thing.
Here’s how it happened.
September 12, 2019
Known for innovative products, 3M is now increasing its commitment to waste prevention and recycling
August 25, 2019
The University of Colorado Boulder researcher poses artful solution to nail salons’ indoor air pollution
August 11, 2019
The research head weighs in on difficult targets, neuroscience, and the role of AI in medicine
July 30, 2019
Institute for Protein Design leader believes success lies in building a team and research community interconnected like a nerve center
July 23, 2019
Evonik seeks to reshape itself to create the next big thing
July 14, 2019
The University of Toronto’s Miriam Diamond has tracked how our hands move contaminants around in our indoor environment
July 3, 2019
Christoph Krumm cofounded Sironix Renewables to bring to market biobased surfactants that, unlike conventional ones, maintain their cleaning power in hard water
June 22, 2019
The science journalist’s new book explores the people and places at the edge of the periodic table
June 9, 2019
The Arizona conservative echoed the views of chemical executives during a visit to a conference in Chicago
May 26, 2019
New initiative aims to bring more women and underrepresented minority scientists to the US agency’s Intramural Research Program
May 18, 2019
FMC CEO reveals how the ability to embrace change has been a key to his success
May 18, 2019
Head of NanoBio Lab aims to move inexpensive medical diagnostics from the lab bench to the market
May 11, 2019
The Ionis founder and CEO spent decades fighting to turn antisense oligonucleotides into drugs; now that they're finally living up to the promise, he's stepping aside
May 5, 2019
The UNIST professor recounts his long history with graphene and his current work
April 28, 2019
A scholarship led Firas Jumaah to graduate studies at Lund University, which then saved him and his family from Islamic State militants
April 21, 2019
Scientific Design alumnus and management consultant recalls the shift from coal to oil and gas feedstocks
April 10, 2019
With a background in pharma and animal testing, Associate Director Brian Berridge seeks to build confidence in novel ways to test chemical hazards
April 6, 2019
Head of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department, who is building an arsenal of layered drug-delivery systems, wants to take on the toughest challenges
March 20, 2019
Carson Bruns explains how nanotechnology could allow body art to keep tabs on health measures
March 17, 2019
Raised by a tanner and a maid, she now advocates for underprivileged youth
March 10, 2019
These inventors, educators, and unsung heroes changed lives through their work in chemistry
February 27, 2019
Kenichiro Itami leads an institute modifying biochemical pathways to boost crop yield and livestock breeding
February 23, 2019
Now an author and lecturer, he used what he learned in chemistry to connect with forensic scientists as he enforced the law
February 18, 2019
A family-owned Georgia company goes to private equity and makes it to Texas
February 11, 2019
Acknowledging environmental issues, the executive outlines some of the steps that he says will make the firm a role model
February 3, 2019
The University of Sheffield’s Serena Corr explains her strategy to stop corrosive acids from gnawing the wooden hull of King Henry VIII’s iconic ship
January 27, 2019
Joris van Rossum of Digital Science believes the technology behind cryptocurrency could address some of science’s biggest challenges
November 18, 2018
Diversify Chemistry founder Anne McNeil talks about how she started and maintains the online directory
November 8, 2018
Newly minted Nobelist Frances Arnold talks about the past and future of evolved enzymes
October 30, 2018
Leiden University’s Ewine van Dishoeck talks about building instruments for the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the James Webb telescopes
October 21, 2018
In 2012, Ethan Perlstein challenged the academic status quo. Now as CEO of the start-up Perlara, can he do the same for the biotech industry?
October 14, 2018
Chemical engineer Barbara Minor talks about a career that advanced environmentally safer refrigerants
September 19, 2018
USDA’s Andrew Li discusses tick pheromones and how we can turn them to our advantage
August 31, 2018
The Tsinghua University scientist discusses how unnatural forms of DNA, RNA, and enzymes could lead to new drugs and help reveal clues about the origins of life
August 27, 2018
Judy Bolton helps demystify the complex bioactivity of hops to benefit women’s health
August 19, 2018
Chemist Amy Prieto of Colorado State University discusses her work to commercialize a safer, more customizable battery
July 16, 2018
Policy leader talks about publishing, the scientific enterprise, and how chemistry fits into it all
July 3, 2018
Widespread adoption of the chips will require mass production and finding the right questions to ask with the devices
June 24, 2018
San Jose State’s Claire Komives is testing an antivenom inspired by opossum biochemistry against various snake species to prevent deaths in the developing world
May 30, 2018
The chemist and former college president leads the Association of American Universities in challenging times
May 27, 2018
Paola D’Angelo discusses how her team develops high-performance textiles to protect and support soldiers on the battlefield
May 16, 2018
The nontraditional leader of the specialty chemical manufacturers’ association wants to steer it back to its traditional values
May 14, 2018
Supramolecular chemist supports LGBTQ+ scientists by talking about his personal journey
April 24, 2018
Having founded three successful start-ups, Durham University chemist Jas Pal Badyal is setting his sights on cleaning up the world’s water
April 17, 2018