Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Movers And Shakers

The individuals, companies, and organizations that are shaping chemistry and the chemical sciences

Tracking air quality in the Arctic atmosphere

Tracking air quality in the Arctic atmosphere

University of Michigan chemist Kerri Pratt and her team study climate-critical reactions with mass spectrometry
May 19, 2020
To improve safety, Camille Peres couples psychology to process design

To improve safety, Camille Peres couples psychology to process design

People are too complicated for one-size-fits-all communication, she says
April 14, 2020
Wilma Subra: An unstoppable pioneer in environmental chemistry and community advocacy

Wilma Subra: An unstoppable pioneer in environmental chemistry and community advocacy

Venerated in industrial fence-line communities, Wilma Subra covers the nation from New Iberia, Louisiana
January 17, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Carbon is C&EN’s Company of the Year for 2019

Carbon is C&EN’s Company of the Year for 2019

The company is helping to bring 3-D printing from the design studio to the manufacturing floor
January 3, 2020
So you want to make a personalized drug? This company has got your back

So you want to make a personalized drug? This company has got your back

Charles River Laboratories is rapidly testing the safety of several N-of-1 therapies. More are on the way
December 12, 2019
Cabot Microelectronics’ David Li has a plan for surviving in electronic materials

Cabot Microelectronics’ David Li has a plan for surviving in electronic materials

CEO says the purchase of KMG was a first step to staying independent in a consolidating business
December 1, 2019
Noni Byrnes wants to bring more transparency to grant review at the NIH

Noni Byrnes wants to bring more transparency to grant review at the NIH

Byrnes uses her analytical chemistry background to make sure the peer review system is fair and open
November 24, 2019
How chemistry Nobelist Akira Yoshino bucked conventional wisdom to develop the lithium-ion battery

How chemistry Nobelist Akira Yoshino bucked conventional wisdom to develop the lithium-ion battery

Japanese researcher says his place outside the battery industry was key to a breakthrough in conceiving the battery’s anode
November 17, 2019
Tinctorium cofounder Tammy Hsu wants to use bacteria to dye blue jeans

Tinctorium cofounder Tammy Hsu wants to use bacteria to dye blue jeans

The entrepreneur explains how engineered bacteria can make indigo synthesis and dyeing more ecofriendly
November 10, 2019
To find rapists, Candice Bridge examines what condoms leave behind

To find rapists, Candice Bridge examines what condoms leave behind

The forensic scientist is cataloging lubricants as a way to identify sexual predators
October 20, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Getty Conservation Institute creates a library of plastics to help conservators protect plastic art

Getty Conservation Institute creates a library of plastics to help conservators protect plastic art

Materials scientist Odile Madden leads a team studying how to stop degradation in museums
October 6, 2019
How a Santa Cruz toxicologist helped push through a ban on lead ammunition in California

How a Santa Cruz toxicologist helped push through a ban on lead ammunition in California

Having linked the ammunition to condor poisonings, Myra Finkelstein is now turning her attention to other toxic threats for birds
September 29, 2019
At chemical maker Nouryon, the transformation begins

At chemical maker Nouryon, the transformation begins

Former AkzoNobel business eyes billion-dollar acquisitions, expansions, and divestments
September 23, 2019
Meet the group providing science and technology information to the US Congress

Meet the group providing science and technology information to the US Congress

The Government Accountability Office aims to improve quality, timeliness of reports on emerging disruptive technologies
September 17, 2019
The redemption of James Wilson, gene therapy pioneer

The redemption of James Wilson, gene therapy pioneer

On Sept. 17, 1999, Jesse Gelsinger died after receiving an experimental gene therapy from James Wilson’s lab at the University of Pennsylvania. That tragedy waylaid Wilson’s career and almost shut down the whole field. Wilson and his team put their heads down and spent the next decade searching for safer gene therapies. Today, his lab’s $70 million annual budget and bevy of biotech partnerships are fueling the gene therapy explosion.

The resurgence was never a sure thing.
Here’s how it happened.
September 12, 2019
3M’s chief sustainability officer, Gayle Schueller, on how her company is embracing the circular economy

3M’s chief sustainability officer, Gayle Schueller, on how her company is embracing the circular economy

Known for innovative products, 3M is now increasing its commitment to waste prevention and recycling
August 25, 2019
Environmental engineer Lupita Montoya scrutinizes air quality inside nail salons

Environmental engineer Lupita Montoya scrutinizes air quality inside nail salons

The University of Colorado Boulder researcher poses artful solution to nail salons’ indoor air pollution
August 11, 2019
Genentech’s R&D chief Michael Varney on the future of drug discovery

Genentech’s R&D chief Michael Varney on the future of drug discovery

The research head weighs in on difficult targets, neuroscience, and the role of AI in medicine
July 30, 2019
Protein wrangler, serial entrepreneur, and community builder: Inside David Baker’s brain

Protein wrangler, serial entrepreneur, and community builder: Inside David Baker’s brain

Institute for Protein Design leader believes success lies in building a team and research community interconnected like a nerve center
July 23, 2019
One chemical company’s vision of the future

One chemical company’s vision of the future

Evonik seeks to reshape itself to create the next big thing
July 14, 2019
This environmental chemist says you might want to clean your cell phone more regularly

This environmental chemist says you might want to clean your cell phone more regularly

The University of Toronto’s Miriam Diamond has tracked how our hands move contaminants around in our indoor environment
July 3, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Entrepreneurial chemist wants to reduce the environmental impact of detergents

Entrepreneurial chemist wants to reduce the environmental impact of detergents

Christoph Krumm cofounded Sironix Renewables to bring to market biobased surfactants that, unlike conventional ones, maintain their cleaning power in hard water
June 22, 2019
Kit Chapman tells stories of the superheavy elements﻿

Kit Chapman tells stories of the superheavy elements﻿

The science journalist’s new book explores the people and places at the edge of the periodic table
June 9, 2019
Former senator Jeff Flake applies his core values to drug prices, China, and the environment

Former senator Jeff Flake applies his core values to drug prices, China, and the environment

The Arizona conservative echoed the views of chemical executives during a visit to a conference in Chicago
May 26, 2019
How the NIH is building its own diversity

How the NIH is building its own diversity

New initiative aims to bring more women and underrepresented minority scientists to the US agency’s Intramural Research Program
May 18, 2019
Pierre Brondeau on navigating a shifting chemical industry landscape

Pierre Brondeau on navigating a shifting chemical industry landscape

FMC CEO reveals how the ability to embrace change has been a key to his success
May 18, 2019
A-STAR’s Jackie Ying wants academics to think more like entrepreneurs

A-STAR’s Jackie Ying wants academics to think more like entrepreneurs

Head of NanoBio Lab aims to move inexpensive medical diagnostics from the lab bench to the market
May 11, 2019
Stanley Crooke on finally making sense out of antisense

Stanley Crooke on finally making sense out of antisense

The Ionis founder and CEO spent decades fighting to turn antisense oligonucleotides into drugs; now that they're finally living up to the promise, he's stepping aside
May 5, 2019
Carbon chemist Rodney Ruoff looks toward making new materials out of carbon

Carbon chemist Rodney Ruoff looks toward making new materials out of carbon

The UNIST professor recounts his long history with graphene and his current work
April 28, 2019
Rescued from a war zone, an Iraqi chemist finds a future in pharma

Rescued from a war zone, an Iraqi chemist finds a future in pharma

A scholarship led Firas Jumaah to graduate studies at Lund University, which then saved him and his family from Islamic State militants
April 21, 2019
Chemical engineer Peter Spitz looks back on the heady early days of the petrochemical industry

Chemical engineer Peter Spitz looks back on the heady early days of the petrochemical industry

Scientific Design alumnus and management consultant recalls the shift from coal to oil and gas feedstocks
April 10, 2019
US National Toxicology Program changes course

US National Toxicology Program changes course

With a background in pharma and animal testing, Associate Director Brian Berridge seeks to build confidence in novel ways to test chemical hazards
April 6, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Chemical engineer Paula T. Hammond on discovery and diversity

Chemical engineer Paula T. Hammond on discovery and diversity

Head of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department, who is building an arsenal of layered drug-delivery systems, wants to take on the toughest challenges
March 20, 2019
Colorado chemist updates tattoo chemistry with an eye toward medical diagnostics

Colorado chemist updates tattoo chemistry with an eye toward medical diagnostics

Carson Bruns explains how nanotechnology could allow body art to keep tabs on health measures
March 17, 2019
Brazilian chemist Joana D’Arc Félix de Sousa on her path from poverty to PhD and inventor to teacher

Brazilian chemist Joana D’Arc Félix de Sousa on her path from poverty to PhD and inventor to teacher

Raised by a tanner and a maid, she now advocates for underprivileged youth
March 10, 2019
9 black chemists you should know about

9 black chemists you should know about

These inventors, educators, and unsung heroes changed lives through their work in chemistry
February 27, 2019
Nagoya University chemist creates molecules to boost the world’s food supply

Nagoya University chemist creates molecules to boost the world’s food supply

Kenichiro Itami leads an institute modifying biochemical pathways to boost crop yield and livestock breeding
February 23, 2019
Former US FBI director James B. Comey on majoring in chemistry and how it affected his career

Former US FBI director James B. Comey on majoring in chemistry and how it affected his career

Now an author and lecturer, he used what he learned in chemistry to connect with forensic scientists as he enforced the law
February 18, 2019
Rebounding from serious accidents, MFG Chemical ups its game

Rebounding from serious accidents, MFG Chemical ups its game

A family-owned Georgia company goes to private equity and makes it to Texas
February 11, 2019
Chemours’s Paul Kirsch on why his company needs to change and how it will do it

Chemours’s Paul Kirsch on why his company needs to change and how it will do it

Acknowledging environmental issues, the executive outlines some of the steps that he says will make the firm a role model
February 3, 2019
How nanoparticles could preserve the historic warship <i>Mary Rose</i>

How nanoparticles could preserve the historic warship Mary Rose

The University of Sheffield’s Serena Corr explains her strategy to stop corrosive acids from gnawing the wooden hull of King Henry VIII’s iconic ship
January 27, 2019
The argument for using blockchain to secure scientific research

The argument for using blockchain to secure scientific research

Joris van Rossum of Digital Science believes the technology behind cryptocurrency could address some of science’s biggest challenges
November 18, 2018
Directory of academic chemists from underrepresented groups aims to inject diversity into conferences, job searches, and awards

Directory of academic chemists from underrepresented groups aims to inject diversity into conferences, job searches, and awards

Diversify Chemistry founder Anne McNeil talks about how she started and maintains the online directory
November 8, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
How is directed evolution changing the world?

How is directed evolution changing the world?

Newly minted Nobelist Frances Arnold talks about the past and future of evolved enzymes
October 30, 2018
Kavli Prize-winning astrochemist looks back at her career probing chemical complexity in space

Kavli Prize-winning astrochemist looks back at her career probing chemical complexity in space

Leiden University’s Ewine van Dishoeck talks about building instruments for the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the James Webb telescopes
October 21, 2018
A rare-disease entrepreneur follows an unconventional drug development path

A rare-disease entrepreneur follows an unconventional drug development path

In 2012, Ethan Perlstein challenged the academic status quo. Now as CEO of the start-up Perlara, can he do the same for the biotech industry?
October 14, 2018
Perkin Medal winner reflects on her role in the science of keeping cool﻿

Perkin Medal winner reflects on her role in the science of keeping cool﻿

Chemical engineer Barbara Minor talks about a career that advanced environmentally safer refrigerants
September 19, 2018
Entomologist is decoding chemical signaling between ticks with an eye toward controlling Lyme disease

Entomologist is decoding chemical signaling between ticks with an eye toward controlling Lyme disease

USDA’s Andrew Li discusses tick pheromones and how we can turn them to our advantage
August 31, 2018
Bioengineer Ting Zhu is building the mirror image of nature’s protein synthesis machinery﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Bioengineer Ting Zhu is building the mirror image of nature’s protein synthesis machinery﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The Tsinghua University scientist discusses how unnatural forms of DNA, RNA, and enzymes could lead to new drugs and help reveal clues about the origins of life
August 27, 2018
Meet the chemical toxicologist probing how botanical supplements treat menopause symptoms

Meet the chemical toxicologist probing how botanical supplements treat menopause symptoms

Judy Bolton helps demystify the complex bioactivity of hops to benefit women’s health﻿
August 19, 2018
Entrepreneur rethinks lithium-ion batteries with an eye toward storing renewable energy

Entrepreneur rethinks lithium-ion batteries with an eye toward storing renewable energy

Chemist Amy Prieto of Colorado State University discusses her work to commercialize a safer, more customizable battery
July 16, 2018
Meet <i>Science</i> magazine editor Jeremy Berg, chemist and proud data wonk

Meet Science magazine editor Jeremy Berg, chemist and proud data wonk

Policy leader talks about publishing, the scientific enterprise, and how chemistry fits into it all
July 3, 2018
Donald Ingber is leading efforts to develop organ-on-a-chip devices to replace animal tests

Donald Ingber is leading efforts to develop organ-on-a-chip devices to replace animal tests

Widespread adoption of the chips will require mass production and finding the right questions to ask with the devices
June 24, 2018
How an opossum protein may lead to a broad-spectrum snakebite treatment

How an opossum protein may lead to a broad-spectrum snakebite treatment

San Jose State’s Claire Komives is testing an antivenom inspired by opossum biochemistry against various snake species to prevent deaths in the developing world
May 30, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Mary Sue Coleman on solving the funding crisis in higher education

Mary Sue Coleman on solving the funding crisis in higher education

The chemist and former college president leads the Association of American Universities in challenging times
May 27, 2018
U.S. Army bioengineer develops high-tech fabrics to keep soldiers warm, dry, and safe

U.S. Army bioengineer develops high-tech fabrics to keep soldiers warm, dry, and safe

Paola D’Angelo discusses how her team develops high-performance textiles to protect and support soldiers on the battlefield
May 16, 2018
SOCMA head Jennifer Abril wants to take the trade association back to its roots

SOCMA head Jennifer Abril wants to take the trade association back to its roots

The nontraditional leader of the specialty chemical manufacturers’ association wants to steer it back to its traditional values
May 14, 2018
Science is full of personal stories. York’s David Smith thinks scientists should share them

Science is full of personal stories. York’s David Smith thinks scientists should share them

Supramolecular chemist supports LGBTQ+ scientists by talking about his personal journey
April 24, 2018
Coatings entrepreneur wants to use his ultrathin films to solve problems in the developing world

Coatings entrepreneur wants to use his ultrathin films to solve problems in the developing world

Having founded three successful start-ups, Durham University chemist Jas Pal Badyal is setting his sights on cleaning up the world’s water
April 17, 2018