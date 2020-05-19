Movers And Shakers

Show all 2020 2019 2018

Tracking air quality in the Arctic atmosphere University of Michigan chemist Kerri Pratt and her team study climate-critical reactions with mass spectrometry

Carbon is C&EN’s Company of the Year for 2019 The company is helping to bring 3-D printing from the design studio to the manufacturing floor

So you want to make a personalized drug? This company has got your back Charles River Laboratories is rapidly testing the safety of several N-of-1 therapies. More are on the way

Cabot Microelectronics’ David Li has a plan for surviving in electronic materials CEO says the purchase of KMG was a first step to staying independent in a consolidating business

Noni Byrnes wants to bring more transparency to grant review at the NIH Byrnes uses her analytical chemistry background to make sure the peer review system is fair and open

How chemistry Nobelist Akira Yoshino bucked conventional wisdom to develop the lithium-ion battery Japanese researcher says his place outside the battery industry was key to a breakthrough in conceiving the battery’s anode

Tinctorium cofounder Tammy Hsu wants to use bacteria to dye blue jeans The entrepreneur explains how engineered bacteria can make indigo synthesis and dyeing more ecofriendly

To find rapists, Candice Bridge examines what condoms leave behind The forensic scientist is cataloging lubricants as a way to identify sexual predators

How a Santa Cruz toxicologist helped push through a ban on lead ammunition in California Having linked the ammunition to condor poisonings, Myra Finkelstein is now turning her attention to other toxic threats for birds

Meet the group providing science and technology information to the US Congress The Government Accountability Office aims to improve quality, timeliness of reports on emerging disruptive technologies

The redemption of James Wilson, gene therapy pioneer On Sept. 17, 1999, Jesse Gelsinger died after receiving an experimental gene therapy from James Wilson’s lab at the University of Pennsylvania. That tragedy waylaid Wilson’s career and almost shut down the whole field. Wilson and his team put their heads down and spent the next decade searching for safer gene therapies. Today, his lab’s $70 million annual budget and bevy of biotech partnerships are fueling the gene therapy explosion.



The resurgence was never a sure thing.

Here’s how it happened.

Environmental engineer Lupita Montoya scrutinizes air quality inside nail salons The University of Colorado Boulder researcher poses artful solution to nail salons’ indoor air pollution

Genentech’s R&D chief Michael Varney on the future of drug discovery The research head weighs in on difficult targets, neuroscience, and the role of AI in medicine

Protein wrangler, serial entrepreneur, and community builder: Inside David Baker’s brain Institute for Protein Design leader believes success lies in building a team and research community interconnected like a nerve center

One chemical company’s vision of the future Evonik seeks to reshape itself to create the next big thing

This environmental chemist says you might want to clean your cell phone more regularly The University of Toronto’s Miriam Diamond has tracked how our hands move contaminants around in our indoor environment

Entrepreneurial chemist wants to reduce the environmental impact of detergents Christoph Krumm cofounded Sironix Renewables to bring to market biobased surfactants that, unlike conventional ones, maintain their cleaning power in hard water

Kit Chapman tells stories of the superheavy elements﻿ The science journalist’s new book explores the people and places at the edge of the periodic table

How the NIH is building its own diversity New initiative aims to bring more women and underrepresented minority scientists to the US agency’s Intramural Research Program

Pierre Brondeau on navigating a shifting chemical industry landscape FMC CEO reveals how the ability to embrace change has been a key to his success

A-STAR’s Jackie Ying wants academics to think more like entrepreneurs Head of NanoBio Lab aims to move inexpensive medical diagnostics from the lab bench to the market

Stanley Crooke on finally making sense out of antisense The Ionis founder and CEO spent decades fighting to turn antisense oligonucleotides into drugs; now that they're finally living up to the promise, he's stepping aside

Carbon chemist Rodney Ruoff looks toward making new materials out of carbon The UNIST professor recounts his long history with graphene and his current work

Rescued from a war zone, an Iraqi chemist finds a future in pharma A scholarship led Firas Jumaah to graduate studies at Lund University, which then saved him and his family from Islamic State militants

Chemical engineer Peter Spitz looks back on the heady early days of the petrochemical industry Scientific Design alumnus and management consultant recalls the shift from coal to oil and gas feedstocks

US National Toxicology Program changes course With a background in pharma and animal testing, Associate Director Brian Berridge seeks to build confidence in novel ways to test chemical hazards

Chemical engineer Paula T. Hammond on discovery and diversity Head of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department, who is building an arsenal of layered drug-delivery systems, wants to take on the toughest challenges

Colorado chemist updates tattoo chemistry with an eye toward medical diagnostics Carson Bruns explains how nanotechnology could allow body art to keep tabs on health measures

9 black chemists you should know about These inventors, educators, and unsung heroes changed lives through their work in chemistry

Nagoya University chemist creates molecules to boost the world’s food supply Kenichiro Itami leads an institute modifying biochemical pathways to boost crop yield and livestock breeding

Former US FBI director James B. Comey on majoring in chemistry and how it affected his career Now an author and lecturer, he used what he learned in chemistry to connect with forensic scientists as he enforced the law

Rebounding from serious accidents, MFG Chemical ups its game A family-owned Georgia company goes to private equity and makes it to Texas

Chemours’s Paul Kirsch on why his company needs to change and how it will do it Acknowledging environmental issues, the executive outlines some of the steps that he says will make the firm a role model

How nanoparticles could preserve the historic warship Mary Rose The University of Sheffield’s Serena Corr explains her strategy to stop corrosive acids from gnawing the wooden hull of King Henry VIII’s iconic ship

The argument for using blockchain to secure scientific research Joris van Rossum of Digital Science believes the technology behind cryptocurrency could address some of science’s biggest challenges

How is directed evolution changing the world? Newly minted Nobelist Frances Arnold talks about the past and future of evolved enzymes

Kavli Prize-winning astrochemist looks back at her career probing chemical complexity in space Leiden University’s Ewine van Dishoeck talks about building instruments for the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the James Webb telescopes

A rare-disease entrepreneur follows an unconventional drug development path In 2012, Ethan Perlstein challenged the academic status quo. Now as CEO of the start-up Perlara, can he do the same for the biotech industry?

Bioengineer Ting Zhu is building the mirror image of nature’s protein synthesis machinery﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The Tsinghua University scientist discusses how unnatural forms of DNA, RNA, and enzymes could lead to new drugs and help reveal clues about the origins of life

Entrepreneur rethinks lithium-ion batteries with an eye toward storing renewable energy Chemist Amy Prieto of Colorado State University discusses her work to commercialize a safer, more customizable battery

Meet Science magazine editor Jeremy Berg, chemist and proud data wonk Policy leader talks about publishing, the scientific enterprise, and how chemistry fits into it all

Donald Ingber is leading efforts to develop organ-on-a-chip devices to replace animal tests Widespread adoption of the chips will require mass production and finding the right questions to ask with the devices

How an opossum protein may lead to a broad-spectrum snakebite treatment San Jose State’s Claire Komives is testing an antivenom inspired by opossum biochemistry against various snake species to prevent deaths in the developing world

Mary Sue Coleman on solving the funding crisis in higher education The chemist and former college president leads the Association of American Universities in challenging times

SOCMA head Jennifer Abril wants to take the trade association back to its roots The nontraditional leader of the specialty chemical manufacturers’ association wants to steer it back to its traditional values