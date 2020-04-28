Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Career Ladder

Learn how chemists got to where they are now

Nominate a Chemist
Nominate a Chemist
 
Abril Estrada

Abril Estrada

This biomaterials chemist makes pet food proteins from nonanimal sources
April 28, 2020
Joslynn Lee

Joslynn Lee

This Native American chemist’s path through industry and education eventually led her back to academia and home
February 1, 2020
Dionne Hernández-Lugo

Dionne Hernández-Lugo

An openness to learning new things took this chemist from pharma to NASA
January 3, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Jason Pontrello

Jason Pontrello

This former professor does contract work from home as he raises 4 boys
November 3, 2019
Amber Wise

Amber Wise

This former chemistry professor is helping cannabis regulators make science-based decisions
October 1, 2019
Vartika Joshi

Vartika Joshi

Education and travel helped this Indian chemist build her career in the chemical industry
August 28, 2019
Catherine Goffinet

Catherine Goffinet

This Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru made a career out of her love of food and chemistry
August 3, 2019
Luis Martínez

Luis Martínez

This synthetic chemist is now teaching students to create companies rather than molecules
June 25, 2019
Anne Mallaband

Anne Mallaband

This English chemist worked in industry before moving to academia and European science policy
June 1, 2019
Vy Dong

Vy Dong

From first-generation college student to award-winning catalysis chemist
April 30, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Curtis Ho

Curtis Ho

Organometallics lecturer uses his calling as a Buddhist monk to help calm the stresses of academic life
April 11, 2019
Raluca Ellis

Raluca Ellis

This chemist turned museum programmer is inspiring the next generation of scientists
February 3, 2019
Jonathan Schroden

Jonathan Schroden

This physical chemist turned defense analyst goes far with problem-solving and data-analysis skills
January 7, 2019
Hannah Follis

Hannah Follis

This formulation chemist turned cosmetics entrepreneur whips up bold fragrances and daring lip colors
November 3, 2018
Andrew Davis

Andrew Davis

This polymer chemist puts his industry background to work preserving documents at the Library of Congress
August 29, 2018
Rebecca Robbins

Rebecca Robbins

Exploring industry led this former professor to a career as a color chemist at a confections company
August 3, 2018
Chloe Poston

Chloe Poston

This chemist carved a path away from the bench to become an expert on the scientific workforce
June 30, 2018
Kabrena Rodda

Kabrena Rodda

This chemist and military academy grad found a varied career in national security
June 3, 2018
Yun He

Yun He

Opportunities in academia and industry call chemist from China to the U.S.—and back again
May 2, 2018