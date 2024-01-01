Physical Chemistry

The periodic table is an icon. But chemists still can’t agree on how to arrange it
New data about the elements and their relationships have led to debate over the 150-year-old table’s optimum ordering
The technology speeds up the discovery process to deploy innovations sooner
New data about the elements and their relationships have led to debate over the 150-year-old table’s optimum ordering
Planned and proposed missions to Earth’s nearest neighbor could help scientists understand distant exoplanets’ chemistry
La espectroscopia y las simulaciones por ordenador muestran cómo los enlaces de hidrógeno se convierten en enlaces covalentes