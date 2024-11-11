Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Start-ups

Chemistry start-ups race to solve big challenges

Empress Therapeutics

Regulation

The chemical enterprise braces for a second Trump presidency

Experts anticipate big changes in the life sciences and environmental policy

Climate Change

UN climate meeting to focus on emissions, financing

Reports released ahead of COP29 spell out uphill battle to meet climate goals

Most Recent

Most popular

Geochemistry

Naica’s crystal cave captivates chemists

Giant gypsum crystals reveal their secrets

Synthesis

Bending the rules for twisted double bonds

New paper harnesses ‘impossible’ strained alkenes for organic synthesis

10 Start-ups to Watch

Start-ups

10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024

10 Start-ups to Watch

Pesticides

AgroSpheres engineers microbes to produce stable, biobased pesticides

Magazine
Your November 11, 2024 Issue

Careers
Start-ups

10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024

Chemistry start-ups race to solve the biggest challenges of the 21st century

Diversity

AI-generated images showcase predominantly White, male chemists

4 tested AI models generated 3 times as many male chemists as female chemists and few people of color

Careers

Reactions: Attrition in science and noncanonical structures for DNA-based computers

Job Listings

Policy
Start-ups

Editorial: Innovation needs new institutions

The 21st century’s fragmented innovation system isn’t moving fast enough

Regulation

The chemical enterprise braces for a second Trump presidency

Experts anticipate big changes in the life sciences and environmental policy

Biological Chemistry
Agriculture

Noninsecticidal agrochemicals alter insect behavior

Many noninsecticidal chemicals used in agriculture could contribute to insect population declines

Toxicology

Toxic food packaging chemicals found in humans

Mammary carcinogens found in food packaging are also found in human blood samples

Business
Start-ups

10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024

Chemistry start-ups race to solve the biggest challenges of the 21st century

Sustainability

Dioxycle makes ethylene from carbon emissions

The start-up’s electrolyzer has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of the world’s most important plastic