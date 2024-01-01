Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies
US Office of Research Integrity report aligns with investigation by the University of Maryland, Baltimore
Bradley Allen Rowland must also pay restitution to Henderson State University
Former University of Kansas faculty member is acquitted of making false statements
Publishing of a personal essay in Angewandte Chemie points to deeper problems within the community, chemists say
Universities’ reluctance to reveal details of such cases could undermine public trust in research, experts say