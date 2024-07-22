Advertisement

ACS News

2024 ACS Singapore Youth Challenge celebrates young chemists

by Fun Man Fung and Clarissa Widyantoro
July 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 22
A large group of people posing within an auditorium.
Credit: Han Yi
Youth Challenge attendees, including participants, researchers, and event organizers, sit in an auditorium.

On March 11, the American Chemical Society Singapore Chapter hosted its first-ever Youth Challenge, a regional symposium designed to celebrate the achievements of young researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The event brought together talented young researchers from diverse educational backgrounds and various fields of chemistry from across Singapore.

People talking in front of research posters at an event.
Credit: Han Yi
A young researcher engages in discussion with a fellow Youth Challenge attendee.

Participants shared their research findings and exchanged ideas with fellow attendees through poster presentations. Researchers from renowned Asian institutions, such as the National University of Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A-STAR), also presented research.

Invited speakers included academics and ACS members from Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Discussions throughout the symposium covered a wide variety of topics, including environmental chemistry, organic synthesis, computational chemistry, and chemistry education.

“The team built this Youth Challenge with the aim to showcase younger chemists and scientists [and] their budding research,” says Fun Man Fung, founding chair of the ACS Singapore Chapter. “I hope this unique experiential learning sparks curiosity in them to continue their research journey.”

The 2024 ACS Singapore Youth Challenge symposium was sponsored by ACS, ACS Publications, CAS, World Scientific Publishing, and A-STAR.

