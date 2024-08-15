69 grantees receive American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund grants

Sixty-nine researchers received American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund (ACS PRF) grants following the spring 2024 application process. ACS PRF grants “provide seed money to enable an investigator to begin a new direction in research in petroleum-relevant science.” This unique take on funding has played a role in the career journeys of people like current ACS president Mary Carroll and recent Nobel laureate Moungi Bawendi. Awarding the ACS PRF grants contributes to the work of the ACS Scientific Advancement Division, which helps the society fulfill its mission “to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.”
“ACS PRF projects are so important because they drive discovery and innovation in the chemical sciences, addressing fundamental questions and contributing to a sustainable future,” says Joerg Schlatterer, director of the ACS Office of Research Grants.
The ACS PRF awards close to $20 million a year to around 180 investigators through two application rounds, one in the spring and one in the fall. Applications go through a thorough review process, and the ACS Board of Directors approves each applicant.
The second round of applications for 2024 closes Sept. 6. For more information on application process or becoming a reviewer, you can visit the PRF website.
The spring 2024 recipients are:
Qilei Zhu
University of Utah
Michael Kipp
Duke University
Benjamin Snyder
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Matthew Jordan Nava
University of California, Los Angeles
Hannah J. Sayre
Northeastern University
Ruggero Rossi
Johns Hopkins University
Marcella Lusardi
Princeton University.
Fang Liu
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Joseph Gauthier
Texas Tech University
Bin Dong
University of Arkansas
Guoxiang Hu
Georgia Institute of Technology
Henrik R. Larsson
University of California, Merced
Claudia Esther Avalos
New York University
Clayton Mulvihill
Baylor University
Joshua Tropp
Texas Tech University
Xiaoran Hu
Syracuse University
Jean-Francois Louf
Auburn University
Ruobing Bai
Northeastern University
Kurt Sundell
Idaho State University
Xuanting Hao
University of California, San Diego
Yuhe Tian
West Virginia University
Christopher Taber Wanstall
University of Dayton
Can Li
Purdue University
Xiwen Gong
University of Michigan
Jill Wenderott
Drexel University
Yimin Luo
Yale University
Jennifer M. Schomaker
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Peter M.J. Douglas
The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University
Jillian L. Dempsey
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Timothy P. Brewster
The University of Memphis
Sheryl Lynn Wiskur
University of South Carolina
Xiaoli Li
The University of Kansas
Shihong Lin
Vanderbilt University
Steven Baldelli
University of Houston
Eric I. Altman
Yale University
Jinhye Bae
University of California, San Diego
Qi An
Iowa State University
Wissam A. Saidi
University of Pittsburgh
Bart E. Kahr
New York University
Padma Gopalan
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Heloise Therien-Aubin
Memorial University of Newfoundland
Weinan Xu
University of Akron
John B. Matson
Virginia Tech
Bin Chen
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Michael Cromer
Rochester Institute of Technology
Ahmad Sakhaee-Pour
University of Houston
David Venerus
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Lilian C. Hsiao
North Carolina State University
Yang Qin
University of Connecticut
Daniel P. Shoemaker
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Doo Young Kim
University of Kentucky
Po-Chun Hsu
University of Chicago
Kazimer Lennon Skubi
Carleton College
Meagan Elizabeth Hinze
Sam Houston State University
Erin Elizabeth Gray
Washington and Lee University
Ryan K. Cole
Bates College
Anna Marie Luke
University of St. Thomas
Daniela M. Arias-Rotondo
Kalamazoo College
Benjamin Lee Augenbraun
Williams College
Christopher Rumble
The Pennsylvania State University
Nikki Seymour
Occidental College
James Kofi Arthur
Bucknell University
Chiles W. Downey
University of Richmond
Jeffrey B. Johnson
Hope College
Lisa Frances Szczepura
Illinois State University
Yosra Badiei
Saint Peter’s University
Laura McCunn
Marshall University
Sandra Ward
California Polytechnic State University
Philip J. Costanzo
California Polytechnic State University
