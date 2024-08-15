Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

69 grantees receive American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund grants

The spring 2024 grants include doctoral new investigators, new directions, undergraduate new investigators, and undergraduate research grants

by Sara Cottle
August 15, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

ACS logo.

Sixty-nine researchers received American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund (ACS PRF) grants following the spring 2024 application process. ACS PRF grants “provide seed money to enable an investigator to begin a new direction in research in petroleum-relevant science.” This unique take on funding has played a role in the career journeys of people like current ACS president Mary Carroll and recent Nobel laureate Moungi Bawendi. Awarding the ACS PRF grants contributes to the work of the ACS Scientific Advancement Division, which helps the society fulfill its mission “to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.”

“ACS PRF projects are so important because they drive discovery and innovation in the chemical sciences, addressing fundamental questions and contributing to a sustainable future,” says Joerg Schlatterer, director of the ACS Office of Research Grants.

The ACS PRF awards close to $20 million a year to around 180 investigators through two application rounds, one in the spring and one in the fall. Applications go through a thorough review process, and the ACS Board of Directors approves each applicant.

The second round of applications for 2024 closes Sept. 6. For more information on application process or becoming a reviewer, you can visit the PRF website.

The spring 2024 recipients are:

    Qilei Zhu
    University of Utah

    Michael Kipp
    Duke University

    Benjamin Snyder

    University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

    Matthew Jordan Nava

    University of California, Los Angeles

    Hannah J. Sayre

    Northeastern University

    Ruggero Rossi

    Johns Hopkins University

    Marcella Lusardi

    Princeton University.

    Fang Liu

    University of Wisconsin–Madison

    Joseph Gauthier

    Texas Tech University

    Bin Dong

    University of Arkansas

    Guoxiang Hu

    Georgia Institute of Technology

    Henrik R. Larsson

    University of California, Merced

    Claudia Esther Avalos

    New York University

    Clayton Mulvihill

    Baylor University

    Joshua Tropp

    Texas Tech University

    Xiaoran Hu

    Syracuse University

    Jean-Francois Louf

    Auburn University

    Ruobing Bai

    Northeastern University

    Kurt Sundell

    Idaho State University

    Xuanting Hao

    University of California, San Diego

    Yuhe Tian

    West Virginia University

    Christopher Taber Wanstall

    University of Dayton

    Can Li

    Purdue University

    Xiwen Gong

    University of Michigan

    Jill Wenderott

    Drexel University

    Yimin Luo

    Yale University

    Jennifer M. Schomaker

    University of Wisconsin–Madison

    Peter M.J. Douglas

    The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University

    Jillian L. Dempsey

    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

    Timothy P. Brewster

    The University of Memphis

    Sheryl Lynn Wiskur

    University of South Carolina

    Xiaoli Li

    The University of Kansas

    Shihong Lin

    Vanderbilt University

    Steven Baldelli

    University of Houston

    Eric I. Altman

    Yale University

    Jinhye Bae

    University of California, San Diego

    Qi An

    Iowa State University

    Wissam A. Saidi

    University of Pittsburgh

    Bart E. Kahr

    New York University

    Padma Gopalan

    University of Wisconsin–Madison

    Heloise Therien-Aubin

    Memorial University of Newfoundland

    Weinan Xu

    University of Akron

    John B. Matson

    Virginia Tech

    Bin Chen

    University of Hawaii at Manoa

    Michael Cromer

    Rochester Institute of Technology

    Ahmad Sakhaee-Pour

    University of Houston

    David Venerus

    New Jersey Institute of Technology

    Lilian C. Hsiao

    North Carolina State University

    Yang Qin

    University of Connecticut

    Daniel P. Shoemaker

    University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

    Doo Young Kim

    University of Kentucky

    Po-Chun Hsu

    University of Chicago

    Kazimer Lennon Skubi

    Carleton College

    Meagan Elizabeth Hinze

    Sam Houston State University

    Erin Elizabeth Gray

    Washington and Lee University

    Ryan K. Cole

    Bates College

    Anna Marie Luke

    University of St. Thomas

    Daniela M. Arias-Rotondo

    Kalamazoo College

    Benjamin Lee Augenbraun

    Williams College

    Christopher Rumble

    The Pennsylvania State University

    Nikki Seymour

    Occidental College

    James Kofi Arthur

    Bucknell University

    Chiles W. Downey

    University of Richmond

    Jeffrey B. Johnson

    Hope College

    Lisa Frances Szczepura

    Illinois State University

    Yosra Badiei

    Saint Peter’s University

    Laura McCunn

    Marshall University

    Sandra Ward

    California Polytechnic State University

    Philip J. Costanzo

    California Polytechnic State University

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment
Comment: Safer through collaboration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elections
Rigoberto Hernandez elected 2025 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment
Comment: Professional and member relations and you

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE