Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 5, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 24

Currently approved gene therapies are out of reach, but research efforts in the country offer a glimmer of hope

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 24
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The pain is hard to describe, but it’s unbearable. Sometimes you lose the desire to live.”

Saritee Sanodiya, a 26-year-old who has severe sickle cell disease

Gene Therapy

Sickle cell disease in India: The quest for a cure

Tales from the lab beneath the Louvre

Cutting-edge analytical chemistry helps fight art fraud and maintain masterpieces

Making natural products ‘supernatural’

Advances have made modifying natural products possible, but chemists have just scratched the surface

  • People

    Chemists smash period stigma with a podcast

    Oxford chemistry students use award-winning podcast to tackle taboos around menstruation in the lab

  • Drug Discovery

    Safer opioids in mice with a sideways approach

    Small-molecule allosteric binder alleviates pain in mice and has fewer side effects

  • ACS Meeting News

    ACS Fall 2024 Denver meeting guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Drug Delivery

Therapeutic protein delivery could piggyback on engineered parasite

Scientists have reverse engineered a common brain parasite to deliver targeted protein therapies to mouse brains

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Escape room outreach and playing the publication game

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT