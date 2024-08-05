Quote of the Week

August 5, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 24
Currently approved gene therapies are out of reach, but research efforts in the country offer a glimmer of hope
Cutting-edge analytical chemistry helps fight art fraud and maintain masterpieces
Advances have made modifying natural products possible, but chemists have just scratched the surface
Oxford chemistry students use award-winning podcast to tackle taboos around menstruation in the lab
Small-molecule allosteric binder alleviates pain in mice and has fewer side effects
Scientists have reverse engineered a common brain parasite to deliver targeted protein therapies to mouse brains