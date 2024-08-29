ACS and EPA renew 5-year commitment to produce the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards program

In May, the American Chemical Society and the US Environmental Protection Agency renewed a 5-year commitment to cosponsor the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards program. Albert G. Horvath, CEO of ACS, and Jennie Romer, deputy assistant administrator for pollution prevention at the EPA—along with others—met to sign the renewed commitment.
The first awards under the program were given in 1996. This most recent signing will ensure the program continues through 2029. The Green Chemistry Challenge Awards are given to companies in recognition of innovative green chemistry technologies. You can learn more about the awards and past recipients by visiting epa.gov/greenchemistry/green-chemistry-challenge-winners.
