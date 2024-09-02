Quote of the Week

September 2, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 27
Across the US, schools have begun measuring air quality en masse. Researchers are helping interpret the data
A course at the University of California, Berkeley, gets first-year chemistry graduate students thinking about the field’s broader impact
Companies must balance collaboration with confidentiality
Methylene chloride is the most popular decaffeinating solvent, and some consumers are concerned
Climate scientist Rob Jackson talks his new book and the case for restoring the atmosphere
A new study addresses a long-standing debate over the ocean’s oxygen isotope composition
