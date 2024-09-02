Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 2, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 27

Across the US, schools have begun measuring air quality en masse. Researchers are helping interpret the data

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 27
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“At the end of the day, if you’re looking at it from a 30,000 ft viewpoint, we’re all trying to improve human health.”

Shardule Shah, CEO and cofounder, Lime Therapeutics

Analytical Chemistry

Indoor air monitoring goes to school

Across the US, schools have begun measuring air quality en masse. Researchers are helping interpret the data

Teaching chemistry citizenship

A course at the University of California, Berkeley, gets first-year chemistry graduate students thinking about the field’s broader impact

How fledgling firms coexist in biotech incubators

Companies must balance collaboration with confidentiality

  • Food Science

    How is coffee decaffeinated, and is it safe to drink?

    Methylene chloride is the most popular decaffeinating solvent, and some consumers are concerned

  • Greenhouse Gases

    ‘Climate change is already bad, but we can still fix this problem’

    Climate scientist Rob Jackson talks his new book and the case for restoring the atmosphere

  • Geochemistry

    Ancient seawater’s chemical mysteries come into focus

    A new study addresses a long-standing debate over the ocean’s oxygen isotope composition

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Geochemistry

Ancient seawater’s chemical mysteries come into focus

A new study addresses a long-standing debate over the ocean’s oxygen isotope composition

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Vectorized vineyards: Big data in wine making

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT