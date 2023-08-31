Advertisement

ACS News

﻿ACS Fall 2023 board and council summary

by Emily Abbott, ACS staff
August 31, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 29
In conjunction with ACS Fall 2023, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors met on Aug. 11 and 12, and ACS councilors convened on Aug. 16. A number of actions and votes took place during these sessions.

At the board of directors meeting, six ACS journal editors were reappointed; three new editors were named; approval was granted for the ACS Prism Award, which will recognize a public figure or prominent leader in their field who has a background in chemistry but is working in a different field or not a practicing chemist; and the 2024 Perkin Medal nominee was approved.

In the hybrid council meeting, councilors approved adding international representation to the board of directors. One director-at-large seat will convert into that role, so there will be five rather than six directors-at-large. At the next board meeting in October, the majority of the board must vote to adopt the change. If that passes, then two-thirds of voting ACS membership will need to approve before the ACS Constitution is amended and the structure of the board changes. The council also approved the creation of the Singapore International Chemical Sciences Chapter, bringing the total number of ACS international chemical sciences chapters to 27.

Also during the council meeting, CEO Albert G. Horvath honored the memory of Mohammed Yahia, the recently appointed C&EN editor in chief, who died unexpectedly on his way to ACS Fall 2023. Horvath indicated a strong interest in recruiting and engaging more ACS members and proclaimed a commitment to recruiting and retaining talented staff. He also indicated that the society as a whole is in a strong financial position.

At the same meeting, the Council Policy Committee voted to replace the councilor travel expense program with a councilor attendance incentive allotment, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Rather than individuals submitting for individual reimbursement, local sections and divisions that opt in will receive a $2,000 payment per participating councilor per meeting.

ACS president Judith C. Giordan led a special discussion on equitable governance for the future. Councilors shared ideas, and relevant ACS units will receive input. To share further input, please contact secretary@acs.org.

Several resolutions were passed at the council meeting: in memory of deceased past ACS presidents Ned D. Heindel and Paul H. L. Walter; in memory of deceased ACS councilors; and in appreciation of the outgoing chair of the council, Giordan.

A more detailed account of the board and council meetings is available online at cenm.ag/board-summary-2023.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

