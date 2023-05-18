Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS and SBQ present the 2023 Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards

Honorees will be recognized during the Brazilian Chemical Society meeting in May

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 18, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Three headshots of Joyce K. da Silva (left), Evelin A. Manoel (middle), and Aline M. de Castro (right) side-by-side.
Credit: Courtesy of Joyce K. da Silva; Courtesy of Evelin A. Manoel; Courtesy of Aline M. de Castro
Joyce K. da Silva (left), Evelin A. Manoel (middle), and Aline M. de Castro (right)

The American Chemical Society and Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) have awarded the 2023 Brazilian Women in Chemistry award to three women scientists in Brazil: Joyce K. da Silva of the Federal University of Pará, Evelin A. Manoel of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and Aline M. de Castro of Petrobras.

The awards are sponsored by CAS, a division of ACS, as well as ACS Publications. The purpose of the awards is to promote gender equality in chemistry in Brazil and to advance understanding of the impact of diversity on scientific research and the field of chemistry.

Da Silva is the winner in the Emerging Leader category. This award “recognizes the achievements of a remarkable young scientist or entrepreneur in chemistry.” Her research focuses on the chemical composition and biological properties of essential oils from plants in the Amazon, the volatile compounds produced by plants during ecological interactions, and the molecular biology of plants.

Manoel is the winner in the Leader in Academia category. This award “recognizes a woman with a consolidated background in academia and whose contribution to scientific research in chemistry has a global and social impact.” Her research focuses include the production of bioactive substances, studying enzymatic kinetics, reaction optimization in batch reactors and continuous flow reactors and the resolution of enantiomers.

De Castro is the winner in the Leader in Industry category. This award “recognizes a woman working in the chemical, pharmaceutical, or biotechnology industries, whose research and creative innovations have generated discoveries that have contributed to the commercial success and benefit of society.” De Castro is a senior consultant at the petrochemical company Petrobras. Her work focuses on enabling sustainable processes within the industry, such as biorefining, plastic recycling, and carbon dioxide capture and conversion.

Each winner will receive a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, free ACS membership for 1 year, free registration to one ACS Institute course, and an award certificate and plaque. The winners will be honored at an event on May 30 held alongside SBQ’s annual meeting.

For more information, visit the award homepage at cenm.ag/brazilian-women-chem-award.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS and FLAQ present the 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS and SBQ present the 2022 Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards
Nominations sought for Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE