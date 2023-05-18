ACS and SBQ present the 2023 Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards

Credit: Courtesy of Joyce K. da Silva; Courtesy of Evelin A. Manoel; Courtesy of Aline M. de Castro

The American Chemical Society and Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) have awarded the 2023 Brazilian Women in Chemistry award to three women scientists in Brazil: Joyce K. da Silva of the Federal University of Pará, Evelin A. Manoel of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and Aline M. de Castro of Petrobras.

The awards are sponsored by CAS, a division of ACS, as well as ACS Publications. The purpose of the awards is to promote gender equality in chemistry in Brazil and to advance understanding of the impact of diversity on scientific research and the field of chemistry.

Da Silva is the winner in the Emerging Leader category. This award “recognizes the achievements of a remarkable young scientist or entrepreneur in chemistry.” Her research focuses on the chemical composition and biological properties of essential oils from plants in the Amazon, the volatile compounds produced by plants during ecological interactions, and the molecular biology of plants.

Manoel is the winner in the Leader in Academia category. This award “recognizes a woman with a consolidated background in academia and whose contribution to scientific research in chemistry has a global and social impact.” Her research focuses include the production of bioactive substances, studying enzymatic kinetics, reaction optimization in batch reactors and continuous flow reactors and the resolution of enantiomers.

De Castro is the winner in the Leader in Industry category. This award “recognizes a woman working in the chemical, pharmaceutical, or biotechnology industries, whose research and creative innovations have generated discoveries that have contributed to the commercial success and benefit of society.” De Castro is a senior consultant at the petrochemical company Petrobras. Her work focuses on enabling sustainable processes within the industry, such as biorefining, plastic recycling, and carbon dioxide capture and conversion.

Each winner will receive a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, free ACS membership for 1 year, free registration to one ACS Institute course, and an award certificate and plaque. The winners will be honored at an event on May 30 held alongside SBQ’s annual meeting.