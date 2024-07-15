Quote of the Week

July 15, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 21
As universities scramble to comply, chemists are worried about the impact on their research
The by-product is raising environmental concerns as companies race to build new plants
Rami Morjan hopes to survive and rebuild
Award recognizes her work on the directed evolution of proteins, now a widely used approach for chemical and biological design
C&EN’s analysis found that while burning is the most common management method, the federal rules on reporting and tracking hazardous waste leave the details hazy
US Supreme Court ruling creates opening to undo environmental and public health policies