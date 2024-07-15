Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 15, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 21

As universities scramble to comply, chemists are worried about the impact on their research

Volume 102 | Issue 21
Quote of the Week

“This is our daily life just to secure the food and water. . . . We spend most of our time at home and hoping to survive.”

Rami Morjan, organic chemist, Islamic University of Gaza

Chemical Regulation

What does the new EPA methylene chloride rule mean for academic labs?

As universities scramble to comply, chemists are worried about the impact on their research

What to do with the battery industry’s sodium sulfate waste?

The by-product is raising environmental concerns as companies race to build new plants

How Groningen’s labs are going green

One university’s efforts to make science more sustainable

  • Profiles

    The chemist who stayed in Gaza

    Rami Morjan hopes to survive and rebuild

  • Awards

    Frances Arnold named 2025 Priestley Medalist

    Award recognizes her work on the directed evolution of proteins, now a widely used approach for chemical and biological design

  • Green Chemistry

    Most solvent waste from US academic labs ends up in the air

    C&EN’s analysis found that while burning is the most common management method, the federal rules on reporting and tracking hazardous waste leave the details hazy

Science Concentrates

image name
Litigation

Overturning Chevron is a ‘game changer’ for the business of chemistry

US Supreme Court ruling creates opening to undo environmental and public health policies

Business & Policy Concentrates

Peering into food with X-rays and microscopes to create the perfect bite

 

