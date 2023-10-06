ACS members to vote on adding international member to board

A petition to add an international representative to the American Chemical Society Board of Directors is currently being voted on by the society’s members. This proposal was passed by ACS council at ACS Fall 2023 in San Francisco with 88% of the voting councilors in favor. This change is also supported by the board. This vote is part of the ACS fall election process and runs through Oct. 20, noon (CDT). For more information visit www.acs.org/about/governance/elections.html. To review the petition visit www.tinyurl.com/2023ACSPetition.
