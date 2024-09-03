Advertisement

ACS and partners hold joint ‘NanoInFocus’ nanoscale image contest

by Sara Cottle
September 3, 2024
The NanoInFocus Image Contest logo with details about submissions deadlines and information below it.

The American Chemical Society, the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office on behalf of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), and the National Science Foundation–funded UC San Diego Materials Research Science and Engineering Center are holding a joint image contest in honor of National Nanotechnology Day and National Chemistry Week.

ACS is sponsoring prizes of up to $1,000 for the top three winning images. The winning images may also be featured in Chemical & Engineering News and the NNI Supplement to the President’s Budget, which is sent to Congress.

A jury of experts—including those in science, government, and art—will make selections from the submitted images based on established criteria. The selected images will then be posted on NNI’s website for public voting.

The deadline to submit an image and caption is Sept. 25. You can find submission details and submit your entry at nano.gov/nanoinfocus. Public voting opens Oct. 9, and winners will be announced Oct. 24.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Sept. 9, 2024, to correct the name of an organization. It is the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office, not the National Coordination Office.

