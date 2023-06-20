Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

Actions from the June ACS Board of Directors meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 20, 2023
The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met on June 2–3 in Columbus, Ohio, and took several actions. The following are highlights:

On recommendation of the Society Committee on Publications, the board voted to approve the appointment and reappointment of several ACS journal editors.

The board voted to approve a land acknowledgement for ACS Fall 2023. The land acknowledgement recognizes the indigenous peoples who are the traditional stewards of the land on which the San Francisco meeting will take place.

The board accepted with thanks a distribution from the Board of Trustees for the Group Insurance Plans for ACS members to be placed in the quasi-endowment for the ACS Scholars Program.

The board approved several recommendations from its Committee on Executive Compensation. The compensation of the society’s executive staff continues to be reviewed regularly by the board.

