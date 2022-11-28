Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Albert G. Horvath named new CEO of the American Chemical Society

The ACS treasurer and chief financial officer will succeed Thomas Connelly in January 2023

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 28, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Albert G. Horvath
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Albert G. Horvath

ACS treasurer and chief financial officer Albert G. Horvath will succeed Thomas Connelly as head of the American Chemical Society, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Connelly will retire at the end of 2022 after nearly 8 years with ACS. (ACS publishes C&EN.)

“I am pleased that a person with Al Horvath’s skill will be the next CEO of ACS,” Paul W. Jagodzinski, chair of the ACS Board of Directors, says in a statement. “His dedication to the mission and core values of ACS, coupled with his experience in member and public-serving organizations, position him well to lead the Society as we move forward.”

“I'm incredibly honored and humbled by this opportunity,” Horvath tells C&EN. “We're in a very good spot. We have our issues. But I think the challenge for me will be to continue that momentum and keep us moving forward as we have.” 

ACS president Angela Wilson says the board considered a diverse group of candidates before making its selection. “In every single experience, [Horvath] has just left the organization even better,” Wilson says. “I have every belief he will do the same for ACS in his role as CEO.”

As CEO, Horvath plans to focus on growing the information services businesses that make up a significant portion of ACS’s revenue. He hopes to facilitate a successful transition to hybrid work and bolster staff engagement after the tumultuous years of the pandemic. “That's obviously something that I want to work closely with the executive leadership team on,” Horvath says. “How do we continue to help people around the society feel positive about their place here?”   

Horvath joined ACS as treasurer and chief financial officer in February 2019. He says his years with the organization have helped him understand the CEO’s role in facilitating the flow of information between ACS staff and governance and to appreciate the importance of ACS’s volunteers. “The opportunity to have this experience to better understand how ACS works, get to know people within the organization, have a sense of what the issues are in front of us, I think is a real benefit,” he says. 

“Throughout his career, Al has held leadership roles in distinguished organizations committed to scientific advancement,” Connelly says in a statement. “His broad experience and personal qualities make him the ideal leader of ACS." 

Horvath earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University in 1981 and a master’s degree in business administration from Duquesne University in 1985. He spent two decades in senior leadership roles at Carnegie Mellon University, New York University, California Institute of Technology, Columbia University, and Pennsylvania State University before joining the Smithsonian Institution in 2011. There he served as chief operating officer and under secretary for finance and administration, with a 6-month stint as acting secretary, before joining ACS.

Former ACS president Luis Echegoyen says that though he was initially surprised that the board selected someone without a chemistry or chemical engineering background, the CEO’s focus is on planning and long-range vision. “It’s more of a business operation,” Echegoyen says. “When you look at it from that perspective, he’s a great person.”

UPDATE:

This story was updated on Dec. 1, 2022, to include quotes from Angela Wilson and Luis Echegoyen.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas Connelly to retire as ACS CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names Albert Horvath the society’s new treasurer and chief financial officer﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carol Duane wins ACS Award for Volunteer Service

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE