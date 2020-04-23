Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

ACS News

Covid-19

Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications

ACS volunteer was passionate about mentoring students and helping chemists find jobs

by Linda Wang
April 23, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

This is a photograph of Bill Suits.
Credit: Courtesy of Tomlinson Funeral Home
Bill Suits

William "Bill" Suits, 80, died on April 9 in East Windsor, New Jersey, of complications related to COVID-19. His wife, Donna, 78, died 6 days later, also of COVID-19.

Suits is remembered by many in the American Chemical Society community for his passionate work as a mentor for high school students in the ACS Project SEED program, as a long-time ACS career consultant, and as an active member of the ACS North Jersey Section.

“It seemed like every time I talked to Bill, he was planning a new event for chemists in New Jersey to help them find jobs,” says Lisa M. Balbes of Balbes Consultants and a fellow ACS career consultant. “He was also constantly finding and sharing interesting articles with new tools and trends in employment practices. He always had a big smile on his face, was incredibly passionate about careers for scientists, and I never knew him to turn down an opportunity to help anyone.”

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Suits earned a BS in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1963. He worked for several years at the university managing the medical science lab and the biophysics lab. He then joined Packard Instrument Company as a product specialist. He worked for Varian Medical Systems, and was a board member of the nonprofit organization, AIDSfreeAfrica.

Suits served on numerous ACS committees. “I got to know Bill when we both served on the Committee on Local Section Activities,” says Kathy Shaginaw, president of Particular Solutions. “Bill and I had many conversations about outreach activities that involved kids. Bill was passionate about helping younger chemists with career advice and getting them excited about chemistry. He was a kind and generous man, and I will miss seeing him at ACS meetings.”

“Bill and I served together on the ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications,” says Jennifer MacLachlan, co-owner of PID Analyzers. “Bill always had such a nice way about him; always a bit of a mix of inquisitiveness and humor. He will be remembered for being a true chemistry ambassador.”

Suits received the Division of Professional Relations’ 2010 Henry A. Hill award, the 2012 E. Ann Nalley Middle Atlantic Region Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, and was inducted into the 2012 Class of ACS Fellows.

Suits is survived by his children, Tim Suits and Joanna (Suits) Hubenthal, and stepchildren, Wendy (Gould) Biggs, Paul Gould, and Brian Gould; and 11 grandchildren.

UPDATE

This story was revised on April 24, 2020, to add Bill and Donna Suits's age at the time of their death.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering the chemists we lost to COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications
Anoop Krishen
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE