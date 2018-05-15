Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

CAS names its 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders

CAS selects Ph.D. and postdoctoral researchers to help shape scientific information

by Linda Wang
May 15, 2018
The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders have been announced.

A program of CAS, division of the American Chemical Society, the CAS SciFinder Future Leaders Program aims to expand the professional network of up-and-coming Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.

Awardees will visit CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, in August to collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.

More information about the CAS SciFinder Future Leaders Program is available at www.cas.org/about/futureleaders.

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders are:

Martine I. Abboud, University of Oxford

Manuel Ahumada Escandon, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Jennifer Apell, ETH Zurich

Lučka Bibič, University of East Anglia

Dario Cambiè, Eindhoven University of Technology

Gari V. Ccana-Ccapatinta, University of São Paulo

Chong-You Chen, National Taiwan University

Tristan Clemons, University of Western Australia

Alexander Cook, Italian Institute of Technology

Justine N. deGruyter, Scripps Research Institute

Jie Deng, University of Freiburg

Dana DiScenza, University of Rhode Island

Jesús Esteban Serrano, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion

Madison Fletcher, University of California, Irvine

Gabriel dos Passos Gomes, Florida State University

Jesus Alberto Jaimes Arriaga, University of Buenos Aires

Christopher Lemon, University of California, Berkeley

Yuanhe Li, Peking University

Felicia Phei Lin Lim, Monash University Malaysia

Victor Pui-Yan Ma, Emory University

Jana L. Markley, Washington University in St. Louis

Abby-Jo Payne, University of Calgary

Yunyan Qiu, Northwestern University

Yoshito Takahashi, Keio University

Siddulu Naidu Talapaneni, Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials, University of Newcastle

César A. Urbina-Blanco, Ghent University

Galina Viryasova, Moscow State University

Julian G. West, California Institute of Technology

Anita Yadav, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Qi Zhang, East China University of Science & Technology

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

