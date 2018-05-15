CAS names its 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders have been announced.
A program of CAS, division of the American Chemical Society, the CAS SciFinder Future Leaders Program aims to expand the professional network of up-and-coming Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.
Awardees will visit CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, in August to collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
More information about the CAS SciFinder Future Leaders Program is available at www.cas.org/about/futureleaders.
The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders are:
Martine I. Abboud, University of Oxford
Manuel Ahumada Escandon, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School
Jennifer Apell, ETH Zurich
Lučka Bibič, University of East Anglia
Dario Cambiè, Eindhoven University of Technology
Gari V. Ccana-Ccapatinta, University of São Paulo
Chong-You Chen, National Taiwan University
Tristan Clemons, University of Western Australia
Alexander Cook, Italian Institute of Technology
Justine N. deGruyter, Scripps Research Institute
Jie Deng, University of Freiburg
Dana DiScenza, University of Rhode Island
Jesús Esteban Serrano, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion
Madison Fletcher, University of California, Irvine
Gabriel dos Passos Gomes, Florida State University
Jesus Alberto Jaimes Arriaga, University of Buenos Aires
Christopher Lemon, University of California, Berkeley
Yuanhe Li, Peking University
Felicia Phei Lin Lim, Monash University Malaysia
Victor Pui-Yan Ma, Emory University
Jana L. Markley, Washington University in St. Louis
Abby-Jo Payne, University of Calgary
Yunyan Qiu, Northwestern University
Yoshito Takahashi, Keio University
Siddulu Naidu Talapaneni, Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials, University of Newcastle
César A. Urbina-Blanco, Ghent University
Galina Viryasova, Moscow State University
Julian G. West, California Institute of Technology
Anita Yadav, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Qi Zhang, East China University of Science & Technology
