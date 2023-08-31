CAS and partners launch Synthetic Chemistry Research Trends Report

The Synthetic Chemistry Research Trends Report was launched at an event in Hangzhou, China, July 28. The report is a collaborative effort between CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society; the Department of Chemical Sciences of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC); and the National Science Library at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It describes the latest research advances and trends in synthetic chemistry and offers fresh insights and novel perspectives.
The launch event featured scientific presentations and panel discussions. Attendees included Jihong Yu, vice president of the NSFC and an executive editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS); James Milne, president of ACS Publications; Erick M. Carreira, a professor of organic chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, and editor in chief of JACS; Christopher W. Jones, the John F. Brock III School Chair and Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and editor in chief of JACS Au; and Dennis McCullough, global vice president of customer success and managing director of international business at CAS. Over 80 synthetic chemistry researchers from Chinese universities and research institutions were also in attendance.
The report can be downloaded for free at cenm.ag/synthetic-chem-report.
