Call for nominations: 2024 Akron Section Award

The Akron Section of ACS is accepting nominations for the Akron Section Award, to be presented at the section’s general meeting in November to an outstanding chemistry professional, in any field, working or living within 500 mi (about 805 km) of Akron, Ohio.
The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and engraved plaque. The awardee will deliver two lectures: a daytime lecture at the University of Akron for a technical audience and an evening lecture at a second venue for a general audience. Lectures will be held in person in the second week of November. Nominators should submit a curriculum vitae with the nomination to the awards chair, Charles M. Kausch, via email at Cmkausch@hotmail.com by Friday, Aug. 30.
