Call for nominations for the 2024 Buck-Whitney Award

The American Chemical Society Eastern New York Section seeks nominations for the Buck-Whitney Award, which recognizes original work in pure or applied chemistry. The award consists of a bronze medal and citation, a $1,000 honorarium, and a travel grant to present a talk to the Eastern New York Section.
The nominee’s work can be in either experimental or theoretical aspects of any field of pure or applied chemistry and can come from industrial, government, or academic institutions. Nominations should include a recommendation letter, a list of the nominee’s accomplishments, and their contributions to chemistry. Please send your nomination materials by Oct. 1 to Steven A. Tysoe at buckwhitneyaward@gmail.com. The award will be presented at the Eastern New York Section meeting Nov. 15.
