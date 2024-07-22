Call for nominations: 2024 Southern Chemist Award

The Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society seeks nominations for the 2024 Southern Chemist Award. The award recognizes distinguished service to the chemical profession in the southern US.
Nominees should be US citizens who have worked in the US South for at least 10 years and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. Additionally, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the US South through their work.
Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals who do not share the nominee’s place of employment.
Submit nominations as PDF files via email by Sept. 16 to tbrwster@memphis .edu.
