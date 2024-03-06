Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Call for papers: 2024 Middle-Atlantic Regional Meeting

by Sara Cottle
March 6, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Middle-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2024), which will take place June 5–8 at The Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found at marm2024.org.

The meeting will celebrate discovery as we recognize the quarter-millennial anniversary of the discovery of oxygen by Joseph Priestley in 1774. The symposia will highlight advances in all areas of chemistry. Discovery is at the forefront of everything we do as scientists. We build upon the discoveries of other scientists, make new discoveries ourselves, and publish those discoveries to complete the cycle. In addition to 28 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will feature 3 plenary lectures, including the quadrennial Frank Whitmore Lecture.

To submit an abstract, visit the symposium website at marm2024.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org. Abstracts are due by March 4.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2019 SWRM-RMRM
Call for papers: SWRM 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE