Call for papers: 2024 Middle-Atlantic Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the 2024 Middle-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2024), which will take place June 5–8 at The Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found at marm2024.org.
The meeting will celebrate discovery as we recognize the quarter-millennial anniversary of the discovery of oxygen by Joseph Priestley in 1774. The symposia will highlight advances in all areas of chemistry. Discovery is at the forefront of everything we do as scientists. We build upon the discoveries of other scientists, make new discoveries ourselves, and publish those discoveries to complete the cycle. In addition to 28 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will feature 3 plenary lectures, including the quadrennial Frank Whitmore Lecture.
To submit an abstract, visit the symposium website at marm2024.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org. Abstracts are due by March 4.
