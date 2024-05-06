Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 6, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 14

Awaiting justice, residents continue to grapple with serious physical and mental health issues

Cover image:10 years after the environmental disaster, residents continue to grapple with physical and mental health issues.

Credit: Brittany Greeson

Volume 102 | Issue 14
Quote of the Week

“What happened in Flint was avoidable and should never have happened.”

Joel Beauvais, acting deputy assistant administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Office

Water

10 years on, Flint still faces consequences from the water crisis

C&EN’s top 50 US chemical producers for 2024

Data from the survey show that the chemical industry has faltered in difficult times

Improving concrete, one of the world’s worst materials

A competition in Paris shows how innovations can reduce concrete’s adverse environmental impact

  • Surface Chemistry

    Meet the chemist who helped sequence the oldest DNA ever

    Considering how minerals store and protect DNA helped sequence the oldest DNA on record

  • Solar Power

    Toward artificial leaves that float on water, bubbling fuel

    Organic photovoltaic-based devices split water and CO2 to make solar fuels

Science Concentrates

image name
Biochemistry

Engineered universal blood made possible by bacterial enzymes

The blood type converting process could help ease the demand for type O blood

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Superstar science: Custom guitars for Nobel laureates and Swifties’ seismic signals

 

