Call for papers: 27th Winter Fluorine Conference

by Sara Cottle
August 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 27
The 27th Winter Fluorine Conference of the American Chemical Society Division of Fluorine Chemistry will be held Jan. 5–10, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, in Clearwater, Florida.

The conference symposia will highlight advances in modern fluorine chemistry, including new developments in organic, inorganic, physical and computational, biological, industrial, and medicinal chemistry. Various technical offerings include two poster sessions and an award symposium for the 2025 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry.

Abstracts of up to 300 words may be submitted from Aug. 19 until Oct. 7. Conference details and contact information are available on the conference website at winterfluorineconference.com. For questions or additional information, please contact the conference organizers, Thomas Mathew at tmathew@usc.edu and John Welch at jwelch@albany.edu.

