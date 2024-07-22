Advertisement

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024

by Sara Cottle
July 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 22
Abstract submissions are now being accepted for the ACS Central Regional Meeting (CERM). The meeting will take place Nov. 6–9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh–Green Tree. Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at acscerm2024.org.

The meeting will highlight advances in all disciplines of chemistry. In addition to more than 20 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will feature one or two plenary lectures, an exhibition, planned social activities, and opportunities to connect with industrial chemists.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opened on June 24 for abstracts. Visit either the meeting website or MAPS at maps.acs.org, to submit an abstract. The deadline for abstracts is Aug. 5.

