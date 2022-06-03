Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp begins

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 3, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

From June 5 to 18, 20 high school students selected by the American Chemical Society–sponsored US National Chemistry Olympiad program are attending the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The students are competing for a place on the four-member team representing the US at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be hosted remotely by China during July 10 to 18.

Representing 15 ACS local sections and 11 states, the students are Anantshri Asthana, John Foster Dulles High School in Texas; Luke Chen, Blue Valley North High School in Kansas; Yufei Chen, University High School in California; Neil Chowdhury, Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire; Nipun Dour, Mira Loma High School in California; Mingwen Duan, East Lyme High School in Connecticut; Alexander Gu, Gunn High School in California; Canaan He, Carmel High School in Indiana; Brian Li, Acton Boxborough Regional High School in Massachusetts; Alice Liu, Marquette High School in Missouri; Jack Liu, Carmel High School in Indiana; Jiaxu Liu, Detroit Country Day School in Michigan; Nathan Yihe Ouyang, University High School in California; Anurag Sodhi, Centennial High School in Maryland; Alan Song, Parkway West High School in Missouri; Albert Tang, The Westminster Schools in Georgia; Gilford Ting, Cupertino High School in California; Gideon Tzafriri, Lexington High School in Massachusetts; Phoenix Wu, Seven Lakes High School in Texas; Caleb Zhao, Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland.

For more information, visit the US National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp students named
Students selected for 2023 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp
Chemistry Olympiad study camp begins
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE