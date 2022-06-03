Chemistry Olympiad study camp begins

From June 5 to 18, 20 high school students selected by the American Chemical Society–sponsored US National Chemistry Olympiad program are attending the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the University of Maryland, College Park.
The students are competing for a place on the four-member team representing the US at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be hosted remotely by China during July 10 to 18.
Representing 15 ACS local sections and 11 states, the students are Anantshri Asthana, John Foster Dulles High School in Texas; Luke Chen, Blue Valley North High School in Kansas; Yufei Chen, University High School in California; Neil Chowdhury, Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire; Nipun Dour, Mira Loma High School in California; Mingwen Duan, East Lyme High School in Connecticut; Alexander Gu, Gunn High School in California; Canaan He, Carmel High School in Indiana; Brian Li, Acton Boxborough Regional High School in Massachusetts; Alice Liu, Marquette High School in Missouri; Jack Liu, Carmel High School in Indiana; Jiaxu Liu, Detroit Country Day School in Michigan; Nathan Yihe Ouyang, University High School in California; Anurag Sodhi, Centennial High School in Maryland; Alan Song, Parkway West High School in Missouri; Albert Tang, The Westminster Schools in Georgia; Gilford Ting, Cupertino High School in California; Gideon Tzafriri, Lexington High School in Massachusetts; Phoenix Wu, Seven Lakes High School in Texas; Caleb Zhao, Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland.
For more information, visit the US National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.
