Chemistry in Pictures: ShanghaiTech Exhibit﻿

Credit: Caroline Ma/ACS
A C&EN Chemistry in Pictures exhibition opened this week at ShanghaiTech University. In collaboration with the university, chempics editors and other American Chemical Society staff assembled the show, titled “Science Meets Art: C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures.” C&EN is published by ACS.
The opening was part of an ACS Publications Symposium called “Innovation in Materials Science.” The symposium was held July 29–31, 2018 and featured talks from scientists from China and around the world.
To celebrate the opening, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Prof. Xiaolin Zhang, university librarian and director of ShanghaiTech University Library & Information Services. ACS Executive Director and CEO Tom Connelly also delivered opening remarks. The exhibition will be on display for eight weeks.
A huge thanks to so many of you who contributed these photos and others to our channel. You are bringing the beauty and wonder of chemistry to audiences across the globe.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter