ACS News

Deng and Zhang receive first Irving S. Sigal Global Mobility Awards

by Sara Cottle
July 8, 2024
Yuanxin Deng.
Credit: Courtesy of Yuanxin Deng
Yuanxin Deng.

Yuanxin Deng and Dachuan Zhang are the first postdoctoral researchers to receive an Irving S. Sigal Mobility Award for Postdoctoral Researchers. The award aims to recognize and support international postdoctoral scholars by helping them attend and present an abstract at the ACS fall national meeting. You can learn more about the award at acs.org/funding/awards/irving-s-sigal-global-mobility-award.html.

Yuanxin Deng holds a BS and MS from the East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST) and a PhD from the University of Groningen (RUG), where she studied under the supervision of Ben L. Feringa. She pursued postdoctoral research at RUG and ECUST under the supervision of Ben L. Feringa and Dahui Qu. Deng’s research interests encompass supramolecular reversible cross-linking to promote the development of sustainable materials.

Dachuan Zhang.
Credit: Courtesy of Dachuan Zhang
Dachuan Zhang

Dachuan Zhang is a postdoctoral researcher working on food informatics and machine learning. Zhang holds a PhD in computational biology from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). His research interests focus primarily on developing tailored data-driven models and databases to more clearly explain the chemical complexity of our diet. He is also interested in exploring novel and pragmatic approaches to advancing sound food safety decisions, enabling sustainable food systems, and strengthening the science-policy interface on food and agriculture. He has published over 30 peer-reviewed papers in renowned journals, including ACS Catalysis, ACS Synthetic Biology, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and served as an early-career editorial board member for four international journals.

