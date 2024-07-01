Advertisement

July 1, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 20

After the unwanted chemicals are removed, disposal is the next challenge

Volume 102 | Issue 20
Quote of the Week

“It is not necessarily a revolutionary change in the tire. The tire is still round, obviously, and has a very similar shape. It is more evolutionary.”

Brad Heim, vice president of product development in the Americas, Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Persistent Pollutants

Getting PFAS out of drinking water

After the unwanted chemicals are removed, disposal is the next challenge

Packing more energy into sports drinks and gels

As the field floods with new options for endurance athletes, preference still drives their choices for race day

Tire makers strive to fix their electric car problem

Companies are trying to reckon with the tire’s tendency to wear out faster due to heavier weight and torque

  • People

    Materials scientist explains why he started commenting on PubPeer

    Angus Wilkinson reflects on his first 6 months as a part-time research sleuth

  • Opinion

    Chemistry’s image is harming talent acquisition

    The opportunities in chemical industry are vast, but many aren’t aware of them

  • Materials

    Periodic Graphics: The science of space elevators

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores what kinds of materials we would need to build an elevator to outer space.

Science Concentrates

image name
Gene Editing

The next generation of genome editing is making big changes to DNA

Using bridge RNA, scientists can induce large insertions, deletions, and rearrangements in a genome

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chemistry Olympics: A marathon in PPE and optimized jumping blades

 

