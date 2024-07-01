Quote of the Week

July 1, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 20
After the unwanted chemicals are removed, disposal is the next challenge
After the unwanted chemicals are removed, disposal is the next challenge
As the field floods with new options for endurance athletes, preference still drives their choices for race day
Companies are trying to reckon with the tire’s tendency to wear out faster due to heavier weight and torque
Angus Wilkinson reflects on his first 6 months as a part-time research sleuth
The opportunities in chemical industry are vast, but many aren’t aware of them
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores what kinds of materials we would need to build an elevator to outer space.
Using bridge RNA, scientists can induce large insertions, deletions, and rearrangements in a genome