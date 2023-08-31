Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

ACS News

Edward W. Morley Medal to Ryan C. Bailey

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 31, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 29
Ryan C. Bailey of the University of Michigan has won the 2023 Edward W. Morley Medal. The American Chemical Society Cleveland Section presents this award to recognize significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, public service, service to humanity, or industrial progress in the Cleveland area.

Bailey is being recognized for leading the development of highly miniaturized analytical measurement tools and microfluidics—in particular, the use of silicon photonic microring resonators for chemical sensing and medical diagnostics. His technology has been used for COVID-19 antigen testing, and he is working with the Mayo Clinic to develop a diagnostic tool for asymptomatic latent tuberculosis.

The Cleveland Section is now accepting nominations to the 2024 Edward W. Morley Medal. The area of eligibility includes parts of the US and Canada within about 250 mi (402 km) of Cleveland. Awardees receive the Morley Medal, an honorarium of $3,000, and reimbursement for travel expenses to attend the award banquet and lecture in May 2024. The deadline is Dec. 15. Details of eligibility and how to apply are on the section website, cenm.ag/morley2024.

