Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Emily Derbyshire to give 2024 Crano Memorial Lecture

by Sara Cottle
April 4, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Emily Derbyshire.
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Derbyshire
Emily Derbyshire

Emily Derbyshire, associate professor of chemistry and cell biology, and assistant professor of molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University, will give the 2024 Crano Memorial Lecture in morning and evening talks in Akron, Ohio, on April 16. The first event will start at 9 a.m. at the University of Akron’s Auburn Science and Engineering Center. The topic, “Chemical Biology Approaches to Reveal Parasite Vulnerabilities,” will include information on the Derbyshire Lab’s approach to uncovering molecular events that drive the developmental stage of parasites, specifically, in Plasmodium infection. The second talk, to be held at 7 p.m. at Akron’s Missing Falls Brewery, is titled “Unraveling the Mysteries of Parasites.”

The Derbyshire Lab uses both chemical tools and biological methods to uncover novel aspects of malaria parasite biology with the ultimate aim of identifying druggable targets. The lab’s interdisciplinary collaborative program integrates chemical biology, molecular biology, and biochemistry to globally interrogate parasite biology.

The Crano Memorial Lecture series honors John Crano, a chemist at PPG, who had been instrumental in developing the photochromic materials for PPG Industries’ polycarbonate eyeglass lenses. This technology has become the basis for transition eyeglasses. Crano was a former chair of the American Chemical Society–Akron Section and an active ACS member.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carolyn Bertozzi receives John J. Carty Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gibbs Medal to Cynthia Burrows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inorganic award to Shana Kelley

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE