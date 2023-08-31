James Flack Norris Award to Renée Cole, Juliette Lantz, and Suzanne Ruder

Renée Cole from the University of Iowa, Juliette Lantz from Drew University, and Suzanne Ruder from Virginia Commonwealth University share the 2023 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.
The trio are recognized for their collaborative work on the Enhancing Learning by Improving Process Skills in STEM (ELIPSS) project. The purpose of ELIPSS is to enable assessment and self-assessment of student-centered active learning for a variety of professional skills, such as teamwork, interpersonal communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The three awardees are also active participants in the Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning Project.
The James Flack Norris Award has been awarded annually by the American Chemical Society Northeastern Section since 1950. Further information can be found on the section website, www.nesacs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter