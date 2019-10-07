Advertisement

ACS News

Jonathan Steed named editor-in-chief of Crystal Growth & Design

Supramolecular chemist will continue broadening the scope of the journal

by Linda Wang
October 7, 2019
Photo of Jonathan Steed.
Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Steed
Jonathan Steed

Jonathan W. Steed, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at Durham University, has been named the new editor-in-chief of the ACS journal Crystal Growth & Design. He takes the helm from Robin Rogers, who has served as inaugural editor-in-chief of the journal since its founding in 2001.

Crystal Growth & Design publishes theoretical and experimental studies of the physical, chemical, and biological phenomena and processes related to the design, growth, and application of crystalline materials.

“As editor-in-chief I will look to reach out to a broad range of scientists interested in non-equilibrium assembly and make the journal a home for their cross-disciplinary work,” Steed says. “This offers tremendous scope for joint initiatives with other ACS journals. I will also look to further build the industry integration of the journal.”

Longer term, he says, “I’d like to see the journal’s reputation of fusing disparate ideas expand to encompass soft materials–things like gels, nanoscale assemblies and liquid crystals. I also want to make sure that we are truly representative of the researchers who read the journal and foster new and diverse talent in the next generations of scientists.”

Steed’s research at Durham University is at the interface of crystallization and soft materials chemistry. He earned a PhD in chemistry from University College London. He most recently served as associate editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Chemical Communications and is joint editor-in-chief of the long-running book series Monographs in Supramolecular Chemistry. He is currently writing the third edition of his textbook, Supramolecular Chemistry, which he is coauthoring with With Jerry Atwood of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“Professor Steed is highly experienced as both an educator and scientific editor,” says James Milne, acting president of ACS Publications. “We look forward to seeing his vision for the journal come to life.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

