LEADS Conference to bring together young researchers and top chemists

The American Chemical Society will be hosting the LEADS (Lasting Encounters between Aspiring and Distinguished Scientists) Conference at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. from July 18–20.
Luis Echegoyen, past president of the ACS, conceived of this event. The participants—a mix of undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral scholars, and early career professionals—will spend 3 days in the company of industry and academic leaders, including Nobel laureates Fraser Stoddart, David MacMillan, and Roald Hoffman.
“The LEADS Conference goal is to build community, connections, and career value with a focus on diversity and inclusivity in the chemical sciences,” explains Nancy Bakowski, ACS director of academic engagement and outreach. “The 70 participants were chosen from 200 applications by a review panel of faculty members, industry representatives, and ACS staff,” she adds.
The conference schedule includes keynote lectures, panel discussions, careers workshops and networking events. To learn more about this conference visit this webpage: www.acs.org/LEADS.
