ACS News

Covid-19

Lieng-Huang Lee dies of COVID-19

Industrial chemist was an ACS member for 66 years

by Linda Wang
May 7, 2020
This is a photo of Lieng-Huang Lee.
Credit: Courtesy of Grace Lee
Lieng-Huang Lee

Chemist Lieng-Huang Lee, 95, died on April 29 in Burlington, Massachusetts, due to complications of COVID-19.

Lee was a senior scientist at Xerox’s Webster Research and Engineering Center from 1968 to 1994. Before joining Xerox, he worked for Dow Chemical. His research at Xerox focused on adhesion, polymer surface chemistry, and electrophotography. He was the editor of 12 books, published over 90 technical papers, and held 31 US patents.

Lee earned a BS in chemistry from the National University of Amoy (now Xiamen University) in 1947. He earned a PhD in chemistry from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1955.

“My father enjoyed chemistry his whole life,” says daughter Grace Lee. “He liked to tell the story that in one of his first jobs in Taiwan in the early 1950’s, he developed a technique to seed the clouds to make rain in Taiwan, by adding silver iodide to coal delivered by locomotive.”

Lee was a member of the American Chemical Society for 66 years. He was named a Distinguished Scholar by the National Academy of Sciences and an honorary professor by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was a visiting professor of chemistry at Xiamen University.

Lee is predeceased by his wife, Chiu-Bin. He is survived by his four children and three grandchildren.

