Meet the 2024 CAS Future Leaders

There are 35 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in the 2024 class of CAS Future Leaders. These scientists will participate in a program at CAS headquarters, in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 12–17, that will boost their leadership skills, provide them with opportunities to learn about the chemical information industry, and allow them to connect with peers and industry innovators. The cohort will also travel to Denver to attend the ACS Fall 2024 meeting Aug. 18–22.

Following are the affiliations and qualifications of this year’s Future Leaders at the time of the award announcement, in March. These quotes were edited for length and clarity.

Credit: Courtesy of Aziz Abu-Saleh

Aziz Abu-Saleh: Postdoc researcher, University of Windsor

Education: BS, chemistry, Al‑Hussein Bin Talal University, 2011; MS, chemistry, University of Jordan, 2015; PhD, chemistry, Memorial University of Newfoundland, 2021

Research: Using computational and theoretical tools for drug design and data science

Scientific role model:“Brian K. Shoichet. He is a computer-aided drug design pioneer. His groundbreaking work in developing methods to predict and optimize drug-target interactions has revolutionized drug discovery.”

Credit: Courtesy of Noah Bartfield

Noah Bartfield: PhD student, Yale University

Education: BS, biochemistry, Florida State University, 2021; MS, chemistry, Yale University, 2023

Research: Investigating natural products containing macrocyclic haloimidazoles and their metabolites

Career dreams:“The relationship between chemical structure and biological activity has always fascinated me. An academic career using the intuition gained from synthesizing complex molecules to study fundamental biology, discover novel applications of small molecules, and treat intractable diseases would fulfill my personal appreciation for science and enable real-world progress.”

Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Brann

Michelle Brann: Postdoc researcher, Center for Astrophysics—Harvard and Smithsonian

Education: BA, chemistry, Wellesley College, 2015; MS, chemistry, 2017, and PhD, chemistry, 2022, University of Chicago

Research: Conducting laboratory experiments to understand organic molecule abundances in interstellar ice analogs during planet formation

Advice for others:“Don’t worry about following a linear path, and be willing to be bold. Some of my best opportunities have come from one email or applying for opportunities I didn’t think I was qualified for. Having disparate research experiences can be a strength to create a unique narrative.”

Credit: Courtesy of Rosemary L. Calabro

Rosemary L. Calabro: Postdoc researcher, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center and US Military Academy

Education: BS, chemistry, Indiana University, 2014; PhD, chemistry, University of Kentucky, 2020

Research: Developing and characterizing multifunctional nanomaterials, including transition-metal magnetic aerogels and plasmonic nanoparticle sensors

Career dreams:“I aim to work in a government laboratory where I contribute to teams of talented people who design and apply nanomaterials to solve challenging energy-related problems.”

Credit: Courtesy of Xiangkun “Elvis” Cao

Xiangkun “Elvis” Cao: Postdoc researcher, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education: BEng, renewable energy, 2013, and BA, English literature, 2013, Xi’an Jiaotong University; MEng, materials engineering, McGill University, 2016; MS, mechanical engineering, 2019, and PhD, mechanical engineering, 2021, Cornell University

Research: Studying device and process engineering for integrated carbon capture and utilization

Career dreams:“My selection into the CAS Future Leaders program as a mechanical engineer is a strong testament to my vision of interdisciplinary science. My career dream is to conduct climate and sustainability research at the interface of disciplines to catalyze new scientific discoveries with translational impact.”

Credit: Courtesy of Áine Coogan

Áine Coogan: Postdoc researcher, Trinity College Dublin

Education: BA, nanoscience, physics, and chemistry of advanced materials, 2019, and PhD, chemistry, 2024, Trinity College Dublin

Research: Studying the diverse applications of 2D-layered double hydroxides, including in chiral self-assembly, photocatalysis, and luminescent sensing

Scientific role model:“Elizabeth Fulhame. She discovered and pioneered the concept of catalysis, although that feat was incorrectly attributed to her male counterparts decades later. Perhaps the first solo female chemistry researcher in history, she broke boundaries, serving as a true inspiration to me and hopefully to other female scientists across the globe.”

Credit: Paolo Properzi

Chiara Deriu: Postdoc researcher, Polytechnic University of Turin

Education: BS, science and technologies for conservation and restoration, 2011, and MS, science for conservation and restoration, 2014, University of Bologna; MS, chemistry, 2018, and PhD, chemistry, 2020, Florida International University

Research: Studying nanoscale surface chemistry phenomena and their effects on surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy performance

Advice for others:“In grad school, a seminar speaker suggested building relationships with peers who challenge your science kindly, but straightforwardly—they had a friend from Atlanta who did that. So, I would relay the same: find your “friend from Atlanta.” Mine is from Worcester, Massachusetts, but it works just as well!”

Credit: Courtesy of Madison E. Edwards

Madison E. Edwards: PhD student, Texas A&M University

Education: BS, biochemistry, 2020, and BA, classical studies, 2020, Purdue University

Research: Developing a double-barrel interfacial microreactor to enable small-volume biofluid mass spectrometric analyses

Advice for others:“Keep an open mind and don’t be afraid to try new things, whether that be a new project, research area, or a new networking session. Find a community that helps you grow and that you feel comfortable asking for help from when you need it.”

Credit: Courtesy of Olga Eremina

Olga Eremina: Postdoc researcher, University of Southern California

Education: MS, chemistry, 2014, and PhD, chemistry, 2019, Moscow State University

Research: Developing nanoparticle-​based contrast agents to achieve high targeting specificity and multiplexing capabilities for molecular imaging and personalized medicine

Scientific role model:“Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, my academic grandparent. He was a truly visionary scientist who revolutionized the fields of molecular imaging and cancer diagnostics. He was never afraid to ask and brainstorm his out-of-the-box ‘what if . . .?’ questions, leaving a lasting impact on health care, including on generations of his trainees.”

Credit: Courtesy of Inès Forrest

Inès Forrest: PhD student, Scripps Research

Education: BS, chemistry, European School of Chemistry, Polymers and Materials, 2017; MS, chemical engineering, Sigma-Clermont, 2020; MS, chemistry and biochemistry, University of Oklahoma, 2020

Research: Developing a chemical proteomic methodology using bifunctional molecules to expand the scope of degradable human proteins

Hopes for the program:“To acquire valuable skills that will enhance my leadership and mentorship abilities, promote personal and professional growth, and foster supportive environments for exchanging innovative ideas. I also hope this program will equip me with the tools and confidence to drive positive change and lead with impact alongside other emerging leaders.”

Credit: Courtesy of Patrick W. Fritz

Patrick W. Fritz: PhD student, University of Fribourg

Education: BS, technical chemistry, 2018, and MS, technical chemistry, 2019, Vienna University of Technology

Research: Synthesizing tetraoxa[8]circulene-based small molecules and materials and assessing their properties and applications

Path to success:“I always function best in collaborative environments where each of our skill sets can be leveraged to their full potential. My work in young chemists’ networks has helped me nurture the soft skills necessary to be efficient when working simultaneously with multiple groups of people on various projects.”

Credit: Courtesy of Nabojit Kar

Nabojit Kar: PhD student, Indiana University Bloomington

Education: BSMS, chemistry, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, 2020

Research: Researching polyelemental nanoparticles as cost-effective catalysts for applications in sustainable energy

Advice for others:“Remember that karma is real. Be good to people and nature will manifest positivity around you. Pursue continuous learning, embrace challenges, and foster collaboration. By staying true to your values and treating others with kindness, you’ll find success and fulfillment in your journey.”

Credit: Courtesy of Stavros Kariofillis

Stavros Kariofillis: Postdoc researcher, Columbia University

Education: BS, biochemistry, Lafayette College, 2017; PhD, chemistry, Princeton University, 2022

Research: Using photocatalysis to generate reactive intermediates for synthetic methodology development and the targeted modification of proteins

Advice for others:“Interdisciplinary collaboration and assembling diverse teams enable us to reach our full potential as scientists. Combining experts across different fields (such as organic synthesis, data science, and chemical biology) has allowed us to identify problems I didn’t know existed and come up with creative solutions from all different perspectives.”

Credit: Courtesy of Joshua Kofsky

Joshua Kofsky: PhD student, Queen’s University, Ontario

Education: BScH, chemistry, Queen’s University, Ontario, 2020

Research: Studying chemoenzymatic synthesis of complex glycans and developing chemical biology tools to interrogate how glycosylation impacts cellular functions

Advice for others:“Never be afraid to ask a question. Curiosity is one of the most important attributes of a scientist, and there is something to learn from every situation—whether it is a new lab technique, a career path you hadn’t considered, or a bit of trivia.”

Credit: Courtesy of Eric Kohn

Eric Kohn: PhD student, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Education: BS, biochemistry, 2019, and BS, biology, 2019, Rowan University

Research: Developing new methods for discovering aptamers—DNA that can grab onto, detect, and identify important molecules

Scientific role model:“Any 4-year-old. Ever take a 4-year-old out into the woods and just let them play? They’ll look at everything, they’ll pick up everything, they’ll ask questions about everything, they’ll come up with ideas about everything, and they’ll be amazed by everything. Great scientists are the ones who never lose that.”

Credit: Courtesy of Danielle Maxwell

Danielle Maxwell: PhD student, University of Michigan

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Detroit Mercy, 2019; MS, chemistry, University of Michigan, 2021

Research: Conducting chemistry education research to support the science identity development of minoritized students and advance justice-oriented chemistry education

Career dreams:“Through my teaching, research, and service, I aspire to disrupt current systems of inequity and transform chemistry learning environments for a more just future.”

Credit: Courtesy of Keita Mori

Keita Mori: Postdoc researcher, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Education: BS, chemistry, 2018, MS, chemistry, 2020, and PhD, chemistry, 2023, University of Tokyo

Research: Developing artificial compounds and materials that reproduce or surpass native functions of natural proteins, especially molecular chaperones promoting protein folding

Career dreams:“To unlock the full potential of synthetic chemistry and supramolecular chemistry for achieving artificial mimicry and evolution of natural biomolecular assemblies. I would like to demonstrate the power of chemistry and fascinate people with bottom-up constructions of functional materials that go beyond natural systems.”

Credit: Courtesy of Aditya Nandy

Aditya Nandy: Postdoc researcher, University of Chicago

Education: BS, chemical and biomolecular engineering, University of California, Berkeley, 2017; PhD, theoretical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2023

Research: Using machine learning and computational chemistry to understand biophysical and inorganic systems

Hopes for the program:“To get leadership training to enable me to become a more effective member of the scientific community. Since I will soon be at the helm of my own research group, I wish to learn effective leadership skills that will motivate the future students that I train.”

Credit: Courtesy of Akachukwu Obi

Akachukwu Obi: Postdoc researcher, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education: BS, chemistry, Bates College, 2015; MSEd, University of Pennsylvania, 2017; PhD, chemistry, University of Virginia, 2022

Research: Coordinating academic-industry collaborations to develop tools for carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration

Hopes for the program:“I’m really excited about expanding my network of mentors and peers to a wider array of chemical disciplines. This program will undoubtedly transform my outlook and approach to science research and communication.”

Credit: Courtesy of Ernest Opoku

Ernest Opoku: PhD student, Auburn University

Education: BSc, chemistry, 2016, and MPhil, physical chemistry, 2019, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Research: Developing and applying new-generation electron propagator methods for computing electron binding energies and Dyson orbitals

Scientific role model:“J. V. Ortiz of Auburn University. He is an accomplished leader in the development of propagator methods in quantum chemistry. His strong intellectual rigor, commitment, and dedication to scientific excellence inspire me. His patience, generosity, enthusiasm, and drive promote inclusivity and creativity in scientific research and education.”

Credit: Courtesy of Daisy Pooler

Daisy Pooler: Postdoc researcher, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Education: MChem, chemistry with industrial experience, University of Manchester, 2018; PhD, chemistry, University of Groningen, 2023

Research: Building light-responsive molecular machines that interface with biology for use in therapeutics and materials science

Scientific role model:“Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin was a pioneering woman in science. Besides her incredible advances in X-ray crystallography of biomolecules, she fought fiercely for women’s rights in academia. She was the first academic at the University of Oxford to receive paid maternity leave, decades before maternity leave legislation was introduced in the UK.”

Credit: Courtesy of Pragti

Pragti: PhD student, Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Education: BSc, chemistry, botany, and biotechnology, 2013, and MSc, chemistry, 2015, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University

Research: Investigating anticancer and cellular imaging properties of photoluminescent molecules for applications in cancer biology, drug delivery, and biocatalysis

Scientific role model:“Marie Curie. She made groundbreaking discoveries in radioactivity and overcame significant obstacles as a woman in science. Her dedication, pioneering spirit, and ability to balance her love for science with personal responsibilities make her an inspiring figure in the scientific community.”

Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Schneider

Stephanie Schneider: Postdoc researcher, McMaster University

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Alberta, 2017; PhD, environmental chemistry, University of Toronto, 2023

Research: Characterizing the formation and fate of radicals formed during the atmospheric transport of pollen

Hopes for the program:“To challenge my idea of what my career could look like in the future. I’m looking forward to chatting with program alumni about their career paths, connecting with peers who are also trying to shape their careers, and continuing to build my professional skills.”

Credit: Courtesy of Ekaterina Selivanovitch

Ekaterina Selivanovitch: Postdoc researcher, Cornell University

Education: BS, chemistry, St. Francis College, 2014; MS, chemistry, St. John’s University, 2016; PhD, chemistry, Indiana University, 2021

Research: Designing and developing applications for cell-free techniques for the synthesis of viral and nonviral membrane proteins

Hopes for the program:“I am looking forward to meeting my early-career peers, learning about their research interests, and getting insights into where the field of chemistry will be taken by the new generation of scientists.”

Credit: Courtesy of Hanchen Shen

Hanchen Shen: PhD student, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Education: BS, pharmacy, Fudan University, 2020

Research: Developing functional fluorescent materials with aggregation-induced emission properties for bioimaging, biodetection, and phototherapy

Hopes for the program:“To talk together, think together, try together, and find treasure together.”

Credit: Courtesy of Lilian S. Szych

Lilian Szych: Postdoc researcher, Free University of Berlin

Education: BSc, chemistry, 2016, MSc, chemistry, 2018, and PhD, chemistry, 2022, University of Rostock

Research: Studying the chemistry of inorganic main group elements, particularly phosphorus and arsenic

Scientific role models:“I have been lucky to have some very bright mentors who have supported me and my research ideas. They have inspired me and motivated me to find my own way and follow my interests. In the future, I would like to support and inspire my students in the same way.”

Credit: Courtesy of Alexander Umanzor

Alexander Umanzor: PhD student, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 2020; MS, chemistry, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, 2022

Research: Developing regioselective difunctionalizations of nickel aryne complexes via ligand control and investigating their electronic structure

Career dreams:“The training and inclusive mentorship I received as an undergraduate still informs the chemist I am today. I aim to teach at a primarily undergraduate institution where I can develop equitable and engaging courses while providing undergraduates with the mentorship and hands-on research experience that was so life-changing for me.”

Credit: Courtesy of Ken Aldren Usman

Ken Aldren Usman: Postdoc researcher, Deakin University

Education: BS, chemistry, 2013, and MS, chemistry, 2018, University of the Philippines Diliman; PhD, materials engineering, Deakin University, 2023

Research: Analyzing the fundamentals of processing nanomaterials (0D–3D) into functional fibers

Career dreams:“Stories about great scientists who contributed to, and shaped the course of, humanity endlessly fascinate me. Perhaps my dream is to have my name on a textbook 50 years from now and see that my works and contributions to science are inspiring future generations.”

Credit: Courtesy of Sara T. R. Velasquez

Sara T. R. Velasquez: Postdoc researcher, University of Twente

Education: BS, materials engineering, Federal University of Santa Catarina, 2015; MS, materials science, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, 2018; PhD, pure and applied chemistry, University of Strathclyde, 2023

Research: Developing sustainable biodegradability polymers such as lignin-based materials and exploring novel applications, including agricultural uses

Scientific role model:“Marcia Mantelli, from the Federal University of Santa Catarina. I completed my first scientific internship in her lab. She trusted me as a scientist and always makes time to give students professional or personal advice. She encouraged me to follow an academic path, which set the trajectory for my career.”

Credit: Courtesy of Gayatri Viswanathan

Gayatri Viswanathan: PhD student, Iowa State University

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Houston, 2017

Research: Discovering, synthesizing, and investigating structure-property relationships in inorganic pnictide–based extended solids for energy applications

Career dreams:“To continue collaborating with scientists around the world and develop creative solutions to address our global dependence on nonrenewable energy sources. To support the advancement of future scientists from marginalized groups through mentorship, representation, advocacy, and education. To reduce barriers to STEM literacy around the world through open science efforts.”

Credit: Courtesy of Kunyu Wang

Kunyu Wang: Postdoc researcher, University of Pennsylvania

Education: BS, chemistry, Nankai University, 2018; PhD, chemistry, Texas A&M University, 2023

Research: Constructing hierarchically porous materials to address practical challenges in chiral separation, molecular recognition, and carbon capture

Advice for others:“Seek mentorship—it has transformed the course of my life. I am really fortunate to have encountered many exceptional and talented individuals from whom I have gained invaluable insights, sparked inspiration, and gathered unique perspectives and wisdom that only time can provide.”

Credit: Courtesy of Athi Welsh

Athi Welsh: PhD student, University of Cape Town

Education: BSc, chemistry, 2016, BSc, chemistry, 2017, and MSc, chemistry, 2019, University of Cape Town

Research: Developing trinuclear ruthenium—based complexes as anticancer agents and investigating their mechanism of action

Career dreams:“My career aspirations include establishing and running a cutting-edge laboratory in my home country of South Africa that will focus on the development and investigation of metal complexes as potential treatment modalities for diseases prevalent on the African continent.”

Credit: Courtesy of Kyra Yap

Kyra Yap: PhD student, Stanford University

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Rutgers University, 2020; MS, chemical engineering, Stanford University, 2024

Research: Investigating the performance and stability of electrochemical solar fuels in simulated real-world environmental conditions

Advice for others:“Remember that a PhD is a marathon, not a sprint. There will be times when your resolve is tested and you should ensure that you stay true to yourself. An advanced degree offers so many opportunities, so don’t be afraid to say yes when one comes your way.”

Credit: Courtesy of Yirui “Arlene” Zhang

Yirui “Arlene” Zhang: Postdoc researcher, Stanford University

Education: BS, mechanical engineering, Tsinghua University, 2017; PhD, mechanical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2022

Research: Developing in situ and data-driven spectroscopy and electrochemistry for energy and environmental applications

Career dreams:“To lead an interdisciplinary team using electrochemistry and advanced spectroscopic techniques to study materials and their interfaces and to guide the development of next-generation energy storage and conversion devices and tools for studying the environment. In addition to research, I am passionate about education, mentorship, and fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment.”

Junyi Zhao: PhD student, Washington University in St. Louis

Credit: Courtesy of Junyi Zhao

Education: BS, mechanical engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, 2019

Research: Designing, synthesizing, and modifying materials for human-centered soft electronics, including optoelectronics, wearable health-care electronics, and biomedical devices

Advice for others:“Always aim high and take on challenging projects. The process might be tough and sometimes disheartening, but persist and give your best effort before considering giving up. Trust yourself and commit wholeheartedly. Regardless of the outcome, you will never regret knowing that you gave it your all.”