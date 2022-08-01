Nominations sought for 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards

The American Chemical Society and the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations seek nominations for the 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards.
The awards, sponsored by C&EN, CAS (a division of ACS), and the Brazilian Chemical Association, promote gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Latin America and highlight the importance of diversity in scientific research and in the field of chemistry in particular.
Nominations are sought for Latin American and Caribbean women chemists in three categories:
Emerging Leader: this award recognizes the achievements of an early-career scientist or entrepreneur in chemistry. This exceptional woman must be 45 years old or younger, or have completed their PhD no more than 10 years ago.
Industry Leader: this award recognizes a woman who works in the chemical, pharmaceutical, or biotech industry, and whose research and innovations have contributed to commercial success and societal benefits.
Academic Leader: this award recognizes a woman with a proven track record in academia who has made an important contribution, with a global and social impact, to scientific research in chemistry.
Winners will each receive a $2,000 cash prize, 1-year access to SciFinder, a 1-year ACS membership, free registration to a course through the ACS Institute, and an award certificate. Nominate someone by Sept. 18 at https://cen.acs.org/sections/premios-latinoamericanas.html.
This story was updated on Sept. 9, 2022, to extend the deadline for nominations from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18.
