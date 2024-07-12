Nominations sought for 2026 American Chemical Society National Awards

The American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the national awards that will be presented in 2026. The national awards program aims to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, the promotion of research in chemical science and industry, and the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists. The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care be taken in preparing the nominations.

Nominating procedure for ACS National Awards Nominations should be submitted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submissions and detailed descriptions of the awards are available online at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit one nomination or support letter per year, per award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors. Selection committee members may submit nominations or support letters for awards outside their committee’s purview. Board members are not eligible to submit a nomination or support a nomination for any award. Nominators do not need to be members of ACS. Nominations and inquiries concerning awards should be directed to the National Awards Office at awards@acs.org. The deadline for submission of all nominating materials for the 2026 ACS National Awards is Nov. 1, 2024. Earlier submission is encouraged.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Exams Institute. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research that have increased the understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improved teaching and learning of chemistry. This award recognizes research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Rohm and Haas. This award recognizes outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies, or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost-benefit profiles. The goal of the award is to identify and recognize discovery of new, ecofriendly chemistries with the potential to enable products or manufacturing processes that are less expensive than existing alternatives.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed decision-making processes for environmental control, or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by the ACS Committee on Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. The work must have received a patent and been developed during the 17 years before Jan. 1, 2026. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of fluorine chemistry.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals. Nominees must be ACS members who have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry, in areas such as teaching, writing, research, and administration.

ACS Award for Encouraging Underrepresented and Economically Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals in stimulating students who are from groups underrepresented in the profession or who are economically disadvantaged to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals encouraging women to choose careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This award recognizes research that constitutes advances in science evidenced by refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who participated in the research. The award is given for significant work over a long period. Nominees must be tenured faculty members of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by the ACS Committee on Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team of at least two people, including at least one ACS member in good standing. The accomplishments of the team must be documented in the technical literature as a publication or patent. The output of the team must also demonstrate impact by the commercialization of a product or process that is of special value to society.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to pure or applied analytical chemistry. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought, the originality shown, and the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity’s needs and desires.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive. Nominees must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid chemistry.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemical research in the industrial context. Significant creative contribution to chemistry in any field of chemical, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical, or biomedical research is appropriate. Any chemical researcher whose primary employer was industrial when the work was done and who was based in North America is eligible.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structures of inorganic substances. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow. This award recognizes a recent advancement that has had a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. Nominees must have carried out outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structures of organometallic substances. Preference will be given to US citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble. This award recognizes outstanding fundamental contributions and achievements in polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for an individual on the threshold of their career.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble. This award recognizes distinguished service in the advancement of surface chemistry.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis is placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance in which a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the Pariser family. This award recognizes innovative research in theoretical chemistry.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, supported by an endowed fund established by Newport Corporation. This award recognizes outstanding and creative contributions to fundamental discoveries or inventions in ultrafast science and technology in the area of physics, chemistry, biology, or related fields.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Alfred R. Bader and Isabel Bader. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration is given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research in medicinal chemistry.

Arthur C. Cope Award, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding 5 years.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope. These awards recognize and encourage outstanding achievements in organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars are named annually: four who have 25-plus years of experience since their terminal degree; four who have 10–25 years of experience since their terminal degree; and two who have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS and contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may be a variety of activities, including the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor; exemplary performance as a committee member or chair or as an elected division or local section officer; and service in the leadership role for a regional meeting. The individual nominee must have been an ACS member for at least 15 years. Past and present members of the board of directors and ACS staff are ineligible for this award.

David A. Evans Award for the Advancement and Education of Organic Synthesis, supported by an endowed fund established by Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., and friends and colleagues of David A. Evans. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievement in organic synthesis research and education.

Dong Qin ACS Award in Nanochemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Younan Xia. This award recognizes creative and impactful research by an investigator in the area of nanochemistry, broadly defined.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry and friends and colleagues of E. Bright Wilson. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in fundamental or applied spectroscopy in all fields in chemistry.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Pfizer. This award is granted to an individual who has fewer than 15 years of experience since their terminal degree and who has demonstrated creativity in synthetic organic chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration is given to the application of novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan Flavors. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, or the chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by F. Albert Cotton. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in inorganic chemistry and shall be granted without limit of age or nationality.

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, supported by an endowed fund established by Francis P. Garvan and the Olin Corporation Charitable Trust. Nominees must be women who are US citizens and must have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow. Nominees must have made distinguished contributions in silicon chemistry during the 10 years preceding the current nomination. The measure of this achievement should focus primarily on the nominee’s significant publications in silicon chemistry, silicon-based materials science, or the related field of organometallic chemistry, particularly embracing the elements of group 4.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, supported by an endowed fund established by Gabor A. Somorjai and Judith K. Somorjai. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of understanding or application of catalysis.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the Morris S. Smith Foundation and Dow. Nominees must be a resident of the US or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or of petroleum and its products.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and the board of publications that supports the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education, considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, members of the profession, students in other fields, and the general public; and the integration of chemistry into our educational system. Activities may be in teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, establishment of standards of instruction, or public enlightenment.

Advertisement

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Harry Gray and others. This award is granted to an individual who has fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree. Nominees must have demonstrated innovative research in inorganic chemistry, broadly defined, which may include interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to fundamental or engineering energy-related research and development and education that address the world’s energy and chemical challenges.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, supported by an endowed fund established by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and others. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by The Journal of Chemical Physics and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical physics or physical chemistry within the 10 years preceding the year in which the award is granted.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, supported by an endowed fund established by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X. This award recognizes outstanding high school chemistry teachers at the national level. Nominees must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school (grades 9–12). A nominee-authored statement describing their beliefs about teaching and learning must be submitted.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Northeastern Section. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS. Nominees must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the US public’s understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information shall have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, online media, the lecture platform, or books for the lay public.

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Josef Michl. This award recognizes excellence in fundamental research in organic or inorganic photochemistry or photophysics.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, supported by an endowed fund established by Kathryn C. Hach. This award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have created a commercially viable business within the chemical enterprise.

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by M. Frederick Hawthorne, Diane Hawthorne, the University of California, Los Angeles, and others. This award recognizes a researcher who makes significant contributions to chemistry involving the elements of groups 1, 2, and 13–18 in the periodic table.

Marks-Ipatieff Award in Catalysis, supported by an endowed fund established by Tobin J. Marks. The award recognizes outstanding research by an early-career investigator in the field of catalysis.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and their preceptor(s) in chemistry, broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a PhD degree dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the deadline for receipt of nominations. The award will recognize only work done while the nominee was a graduate student.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in physical chemistry.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS and supported by an endowed fund established by the estate of J. Lynn Fordham. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to ACS members or nonmembers and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions in the chemistry, biochemistry, or biophysics of peptides.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Ronald Breslow and others. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to biomimetic chemistry.