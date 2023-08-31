Nominations sought for Esselen Award

The Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society is inviting nominations for the 37th Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed significantly to public well-being, thereby communicating the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award consists of a bronze medal, $5,000, and reimbursement for travel expenses for the section’s April 2024 meeting, at which the award will be presented. Details of suitability criteria and how to apply are on the section website, nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 13 to John Macor at john.macor@sionnatx.com (with Piper Grady, jpipergrady@gmail.com, copied on the email).
