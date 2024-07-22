Pat Confalone honored as Distinguished Eagle Scout

Pat Confalone, former chairman of the American Chemical Society Board of Directors, has been named a Distinguished Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America. Confalone is a distinguished scientist with a career that includes groundbreaking research and leadership in the fields of bioorganic chemistry and pharmaceuticals.
The designation is awarded to Eagle Scouts who have distinguished themselves at the national or international level. Of 2,500,000-plus scouts who have earned the Eagle Scout Award, fewer than 2,000 have been honored as Distinguished Eagle Scouts.
Pat’s principal contributions were made as part of DuPont, where he developed medications to treat hypertension and AIDS. As vice president of global R&D for DuPont Health, Nutrition, and Crop Protection, he oversaw a team of 300 scientists and developed a robust roster of novel products with worldwide sales exceeding $1 billion annually.
Confalone graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned a PhD from Harvard University. He holds more than 50 US patents. He has received the Harvard Graduate Society Prize, the Alpha Chi Sigma Award, and the ACS Earl B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management.
