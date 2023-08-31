Advertisement

Peter Zarras receives Roy W. Tess Award

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 31, 2023
Peter Zarras.
Credit: Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
Peter Zarras

Peter Zarras of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division is the recipient of the 2023 Roy W. Tess Award. The American Chemical Society Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering Division gives this award for outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering.

Zarras is an internationally recognized expert in developing polymer coatings for military applications. His contributions include leading the development of innovative conductive polymers to replace hexavalent chromium pretreatments and cadmium-based coatings in military coatings applications and developing environmentally friendly methods for processing polymer coatings. Zarras was presented his award at ACS Fall 2023.

The Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering Division is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Roy W. Tess Award. The award will be presented at ACS Fall 2024, and the awardee will receive a plaque, $3,000, and reimbursement for travel expenses (up to a maximum of $1,500). Nominations are welcomed from all segments of industry, academia, and government and should be sent to Jamil Baghdachi, Tess Award chair, at jbaghdach@emich.edu. The deadline is Nov. 30.

