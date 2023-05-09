Students selected for 2023 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp

The American Chemical Society’s US National Chemistry Olympiad program has selected the 20 high school students that will attend the 2023 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp. The camp will take place from June 4 to 17 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
The students have already completed local and national Chemistry Olympiad exams. At the camp, they will be competing for a place on the four-member team representing the US at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held July 16–25 in Zurich, Switzerland.
Representing 16 ACS local sections and 14 states, the students are: Anantshri Asthana, John Foster Dulles High School in Texas; Luke Chen, Blue Valley North High School in Kansas; Nipun Dour, Mira Loma High School in California; Mingwen Duan, East Lyme High School in Connecticut; Canaan He, Carmel High School in Indiana; James Jiang, F. W. Buchholz High School in Florida; Sebastian Kumar, Tesla STEM High School in Washington State; Brian Li, Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Massachusetts; Yiwei Liang, Princeton International School of Mathematics and Science in New Jersey; Yunyi Ling, Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland; Alice Liu, Marquette High School in Missouri; Arya Morasa, Mira Loma High School in California; Viraj Negandhi, John Foster Dulles High School in Texas; Yash Shah, Panther Creek High School in North Carolina; Anurag Sodhi, Centennial High School in Maryland; Ethan Song, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in New Jersey; Albert Tang, The Westminster Schools in Georgia; Aaron Wang, Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania; Phoenix Wu, Seven Lakes High School in Texas; and Annie Xu, Mission San Jose High School in California.
Four mentors will support the students at the camp: Esther Hines, Billerica Memorial High School in Massachusetts; Joseph Houck, Pennsylvania State University; Laura Serbulea, University of Virginia; and Songwen Xie, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
For more information, visit www.acs.org/olympiad and www.icho2023.ch.
This article was updated on May 9, 2023, to correct the byline. The article was written by Nina, not Niina, Notman.
