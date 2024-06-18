Ulrich awarded the 15th Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship

The American Chemical Society has awarded Rebecca Ulrich of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign the 15th Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship for 2024–2026. Ulrich will conduct her fellowship studies with Deborah Hung of the Broad Institute starting Sept. 1.
“I am so grateful to be selected as the 15th Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellow and excited to continue working in the infectious disease space with Professor Deb Hung at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT,” Ulrich wrote in an email. “My postdoctoral work will focus on chemical-genetic approaches for tuberculosis drug discovery and working with the PROSPECT technology developed in the Hung lab for rapidly identifying and validating new targets in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.”
The Sigal fellowship provides two years of support in the amount of $85,000 per year. The fellowship is awarded to a PhD candidate or recent PhD graduate who is pursuing research at the interface of chemistry and biology.
