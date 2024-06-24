Quote of the Week

June 24, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 19
The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle
Cover image:The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle.
Credit: Chris Gash
The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle
The need for environmental analysis has chemists trying out a growing variety of techniques
After finishing college in Guam, Paulino went straight to Alaska to investigate how beavers are changing the Arctic
Companies fear having to find an alternative to the Chinese services firm WuXi
A recent study estimates that more than 50,000 adults died prematurely in California over 11 years due to exposure to wildfire smoke
Papers published by MDPI and Frontiers cite work from their journals at high rates, study finds
Skipping a shower or slathering on lotion changes the mix of volatile organic compounds that waft off skin