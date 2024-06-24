Advertisement

June 24, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 19

The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle

Cover image:The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle.

Credit: Chris Gash

Quote of the Week

“For a long time, people thought molecules needed to be smaller to go inside a cell, but we can now show this isn’t the case.”

Christian Heinis, biochemist, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne

Drug Discovery

Macrocyclic peptides: Aiming for the perfect fit

The hunt for drugs that are big enough to interact with proteins but small enough to negotiate cell membranes is coming full circle

Using scientific instruments to come to grips with pollution

The need for environmental analysis has chemists trying out a growing variety of techniques

C&EN talks with Loreto Paulino Jr., chemist and Arctic explorer

After finishing college in Guam, Paulino went straight to Alaska to investigate how beavers are changing the Arctic

  • Outsourcing

    Industry braces for Biosecure Act impact

    Companies fear having to find an alternative to the Chinese services firm WuXi

  • Pollution

    Wildfire smoke linked to early deaths

    A recent study estimates that more than 50,000 adults died prematurely in California over 11 years due to exposure to wildfire smoke

  • Publishing

    2 open-access publishers accused of excessive self-citation

    Papers published by MDPI and Frontiers cite work from their journals at high rates, study finds

Science Concentrates

Environment

Personal hygiene habits affect indoor air quality

Skipping a shower or slathering on lotion changes the mix of volatile organic compounds that waft off skin

For the birds: The soundscape of avian dreams and a bird-eye camera

 

